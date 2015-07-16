23 vintage photos that show how glamorous flying used to be

Although flying today is cheaper, safer, and faster than it’s ever been, it’s becoming an increasingly unpleasant experience as airlines cram more passengers into planes, causing overcrowding and delays.
It’s enough to make travellers wish for the golden age of aviation.
We found vintage photos from 1946 to 1970, sourced from Iberia, KLM, Delta, British Airways and Air France, that show just how glamorous flying used to be.
We're grateful that smoking is no longer permitted on planes, but we can't deny this guy's got style.
With today's lie-flat beds in first and business class, not all that much has changed since 1949 on a KLM flight.
Instead of staring into screens, kids would get a geography lesson -- at least on this Iberia flight.
The whole set up was just really social on this 1971 KLM flight. Comparatively, flying today is like being on an airborne bus.
Pedro Rodríguez, the Spanish it-designer of the '60s and '70s, designed the classy but authoritative Iberia uniform.
These are Iberia's airline 'hostesses.' They're not flight attendants, and certainly not stewardesses.
