23 Awesome Pictures Of LA's Skateboarder Scene In The 1970s

Skateboarding culture exploded in Los Angeles in the 1970s, and photographer Hugh Holland was on hand to capture the freewheeling lives of the city’s skateboarders starting in 1975.

Holland’s “Angels” series shows ’70s skateboarders hanging out in Burbank, Huntington Beach, Balboa and other hotspots in California.

M+B, the gallery that represents Holland, gave us permission to publish this amazing photo collection.

