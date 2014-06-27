23 Awesome Pictures Of LA's Skateboarder Scene In The 1970s

Kamelia Angelova
Skaters, 1970s, californiaHugh Holland / mbart.com

Skateboarding culture exploded in Los Angeles in the 1970s, and photographer Hugh Holland was on hand to capture the freewheeling lives of the city’s skateboarders starting in 1975.

Holland’s “Angels” series shows ’70s skateboarders hanging out in Burbank, Huntington Beach, Balboa and other hotspots in California.

M+B, the gallery that represents Holland, gave us permission to publish this amazing photo collection.

Sidewalk Surfer, Huntington Beach (1976)

Reach Out (1976)

Tube Socks on Board, Marina Del Rey Skate Park (1977)

Stacy Peralta Ripping at Coldwater Canyon Pool (1977)

Carlsbad Skate Park (1977)

Sidewalk Surfer Pit Stop, Huntington Beach (1975)

Hangin' in Balboa (1975)

Down on the Corner-- Danny Kwock At Balboa Beach (1975)

LEFT: Toppling Bull, Hollywood Hills (1975); MIDDLE: Arthur's Attitude (Arthur Lake), Kenter Canyon Elementary (1976); RIGHT: Laid Out at Kenter (1976)

Skate Shooter, Kenter Canyon (1976)

On the Rocks at Arthur's Pool, Santa Monica (1976)

Riding to Ride, Highway 80 (1977)

Skate Contest Spectators, Torrance (1975)

La Bufadora (Todd Foot), Ensenada (1977)

Green Coping (1976)

Hollywood Local (1976)

Schoolyard Invasion, Brentwood (1976)

Downtown Tricks, Burbank (1975)

Jesus Saves, Marina Del Rey (1977)

How Many (1970s)

Canyon Sunset Ride, Hollywood Hills (1975)

Dog Day Down, Kenter Canyon Elementary (1976)

Collision on the Ramp, Redondo Beach Pier (1975)

