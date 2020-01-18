Vintage photos that show what life looked like behind the Iron Curtain

- Before the end of the Cold War, the Iron Curtain sealed off the Soviet Union from the rest of Europe.
- Life in the Soviet Union was restricted, but as its leaders changed, rules became more relaxed and western influence began to reach its residents.
- Young people became fascinated with American culture, while older generations held on to the communist structure and devotion to the state.
The Iron Curtain was a figurative and ideological wall – and eventually a physical one – that separated the Soviet Union from western Europe after World War II. The name, widely attributed to Winston Churchill, hinted that life in the USSR was secretive – and very different from other western, capitalist countries.
But vintage photos provide a peek behind the curtain and show that, while members of the Soviet Union worked tirelessly to prove its power to the rest of the world, there was also time for music, shopping, and vacations in the sun.
Here’s what life was like behind the Iron Curtain.
It sealed off the Soviet Union from western countries between the end of World War II until the end of the Cold War in 1991.
The Soviet Union was believed to be brutally restrictive, but after Stalin died in 1953, life became a bit more relaxed.
In 1961, the Berlin Wall was built, and a combination of curiosity and fascination with American culture began to build throughout the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
Some of this fascination was fuelled by the US State Department, which sent popular American music to Eastern Europe.
The music sparked interest within the communist bloc, and young people began to idolize American culture.
Music like jazz gave people a chance to experiment with a new version of entertainment that they were otherwise unfamiliar with.
But Soviet leaders continued to ban rock and roll music.
“Style hunters” were basically the Soviet version of today’s hipsters. They would listen to smuggled music and dance in hidden discotheques before the police busted them.
Fascination with punk style took the youth by storm.
Punks would do anything to get their hands on even just a few seconds of rock and roll.
In the 1950s, “bone records” were old X-rays printed on flimsy vinyl sheets that were used to share American rock music. The sound quality was awful, but it provided the taste of rebellion they were after.
Sports, and particularly soccer, were popular in the Soviet Union. When the soccer team won the European Championship in 1960, there were huge celebrations.
In the earlier years of the Soviet Union, Stalin’s leadership had organised teams as a way for the state to maintain control.
While the government was no longer in complete control by the 1960s, they still used victories as a propaganda tool and claimed success whenever there was a big win.
For the rebellious youth, sporting events became another excuse to drink and be disruptive.
But as younger citizens stirred up trouble, the older generation continued to represent Soviet culture and abide by the communist lifestyle.
Public transport was a crucial tool to keep the republics connected. The Moscow Metro system was known to be the best kept to flaunt socialist success.
But public buses were the predominant means of transportation.
On a normal day, adults would head off to work and occasionally browse a store.
Photographer David Hlynsky said “very few products were branded with anything like the legendary trademarks of the West.”
“Rather,” he said, “these were generic products devoid of any accompanying mythology.”
Nikita Khrushchev, a former Soviet statesman, visited the US in the 1960s and tried to bring the concept of the western supermarket to the Soviet Union — but it didn’t catch on.
The production and distribution systems just couldn’t keep up, and most Soviet citizens continued to shop at small mum-and-pop stores.
Winter in Eastern Europe is known for its extremely cold temperatures, making daily commutes and grocery runs even harder.
But the winter weather didn’t stop military parades.
Every November, thousands would gather in below-freezing weather to celebrate the Soviet Union’s anniversary in front of the Red Square.
Missiles were displayed to show the Soviet Union’s military power and capabilities.
After all that work, the summertime sunshine was the one thing that truly united everyone.
