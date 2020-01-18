Vintage photos that show what life looked like behind the Iron Curtain

Vladimir Bogdanov/FotoSoyuz/Getty Images Children admire a painting on a sunny beach day in Russia.

Before the end of the Cold War, the Iron Curtain sealed off the Soviet Union from the rest of Europe.

Life in the Soviet Union was restricted, but as its leaders changed, rules became more relaxed and western influence began to reach its residents.

Young people became fascinated with American culture, while older generations held on to the communist structure and devotion to the state.

The Iron Curtain was a figurative and ideological wall – and eventually a physical one – that separated the Soviet Union from western Europe after World War II. The name, widely attributed to Winston Churchill, hinted that life in the USSR was secretive – and very different from other western, capitalist countries.

But vintage photos provide a peek behind the curtain and show that, while members of the Soviet Union worked tirelessly to prove its power to the rest of the world, there was also time for music, shopping, and vacations in the sun.

Here’s what life was like behind the Iron Curtain.

The Iron Curtain was a figurative and political barrier that divided Europe in two.

Sovfoto/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Gorky Street in Moscow.

It sealed off the Soviet Union from western countries between the end of World War II until the end of the Cold War in 1991.

The Soviet Union was believed to be brutally restrictive, but after Stalin died in 1953, life became a bit more relaxed.

TASS/Getty Images Colleagues congratulate the best seamstress of the sewing shop.



In 1961, the Berlin Wall was built, and a combination of curiosity and fascination with American culture began to build throughout the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

Harold Hauswald A couple out dancing.



Some of this fascination was fuelled by the US State Department, which sent popular American music to Eastern Europe.

Sovfoto/Universal Images Group/Getty Images A jazz band of college students inspired by American jazz.

The music sparked interest within the communist bloc, and young people began to idolize American culture.



Music like jazz gave people a chance to experiment with a new version of entertainment that they were otherwise unfamiliar with.

LUBOMIR KOTEK/AFP/Getty Images Young men play jazz on the street.

But Soviet leaders continued to ban rock and roll music.

Joanna Stingray/Getty Images Punks rocking out in Saint Petersburg.



“Style hunters” were basically the Soviet version of today’s hipsters. They would listen to smuggled music and dance in hidden discotheques before the police busted them.

Marc DEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A group of style hunters rocking the wildest outfits they can come up with.



Fascination with punk style took the youth by storm.

Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images This group of punks is probably everything the Soviet leaders feared.



Punks would do anything to get their hands on even just a few seconds of rock and roll.

In the 1950s, “bone records” were old X-rays printed on flimsy vinyl sheets that were used to share American rock music. The sound quality was awful, but it provided the taste of rebellion they were after.

Marc DEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A punk messes around in 1987.

Sports, and particularly soccer, were popular in the Soviet Union. When the soccer team won the European Championship in 1960, there were huge celebrations.

Harald Hauswald Fans jump a fence and rush the field after a soccer match.



In the earlier years of the Soviet Union, Stalin’s leadership had organised teams as a way for the state to maintain control.

Photo by V. Sychev/TASS/Getty Images A soccer team in Moscow, Russia in 1960

While the government was no longer in complete control by the 1960s, they still used victories as a propaganda tool and claimed success whenever there was a big win.



For the rebellious youth, sporting events became another excuse to drink and be disruptive.

Harald Hauswald A man passed out under a tree following a soccer match, while the others in attendance leave the area.

But as younger citizens stirred up trouble, the older generation continued to represent Soviet culture and abide by the communist lifestyle.

Harald Hauswald Three men riding public transit look dreary from a long day on the job.

Public transport was a crucial tool to keep the republics connected. The Moscow Metro system was known to be the best kept to flaunt socialist success.

Vitaly Sozinov/TASS/Getty Images The Moscow Metro pulling into the station.

But public buses were the predominant means of transportation.

Mark Redkin/FotoSoyuz/Getty Images A bus pulls around Central Square.



On a normal day, adults would head off to work and occasionally browse a store.

Sovfoto/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Men and women head off to work on a sunny day.

Photographer David Hlynsky said “very few products were branded with anything like the legendary trademarks of the West.”

Gilbert UZAN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A group of women admire some plain clothing in Moscow, 1977.

“Rather,” he said, “these were generic products devoid of any accompanying mythology.”



Nikita Khrushchev, a former Soviet statesman, visited the US in the 1960s and tried to bring the concept of the western supermarket to the Soviet Union — but it didn’t catch on.

Illustré/RDB/ullstein bild/Getty Images A group of people stock up on their fruits and vegetables.

The production and distribution systems just couldn’t keep up, and most Soviet citizens continued to shop at small mum-and-pop stores.



Winter in Eastern Europe is known for its extremely cold temperatures, making daily commutes and grocery runs even harder.

Simon Knott/Getty Images A woman stands bundled up in central Moscow.

But the winter weather didn’t stop military parades.

Bettmann/Getty Images Tanks roll past a huge Lenin portrait in front of the Red Square on November 7, 1977.

Every November, thousands would gather in below-freezing weather to celebrate the Soviet Union’s anniversary in front of the Red Square.

Missiles were displayed to show the Soviet Union’s military power and capabilities.

TASS/Getty Images Crowds cheer alongside the parade as military tanks roll by on November 7, 1977.

After all that work, the summertime sunshine was the one thing that truly united everyone.

