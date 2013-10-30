12 Vintage Photos Of Turkey Before It Became A Republic, 90 Years Ago Today

Library of Congress Galata Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, taken between 1880 and 1900.

The Republic of Turkey turns 90 today. On October 29, 1923, the Turkey officially became an independent nation from the Allied forces that occupied the country after the Ottoman Empire’s defeat in World War I.

Government schools and offices throughout Turkey are closed in celebration of Republic Day. And the country has another reason to celebrate: The opening of the world’s first intercontinental subway.

A pet project of the Turkish transportation department, the

Marmaray Tunnel will include a new high-speed train running between Ankara and Istanbul.

Celebrate the 90th anniversary of Turkey’s republic by checking out these vintage photos of the country, courtesy of the Library of Congress. They show the days before independence.

