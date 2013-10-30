12 Vintage Photos Of Turkey Before It Became A Republic, 90 Years Ago Today

The Republic of Turkey turns 90 today. On October 29, 1923, the Turkey officially became an independent nation from the Allied forces that occupied the country after the Ottoman Empire’s defeat in World War I.
Government schools and offices throughout Turkey are closed in celebration of Republic Day. And the country has another reason to celebrate: The opening of the world’s first intercontinental subway.
A pet project of the Turkish transportation department, the
Marmaray Tunnel will include a new high-speed train running between Ankara and Istanbul.
Celebrate the 90th anniversary of Turkey’s republic by checking out these vintage photos of the country, courtesy of the Library of Congress. They show the days before independence.
The Sultanahmet Camii Mosque near the site of the Hippodrome in Istanbul. Ali Rıza Paşa took the photo between 1880 and 1907.
Ali Rıza Paşa snapped this photo of the public fountain of Mihrişah Valide Sultan and the Library of Hüsref Paşa in Eyüp, Istanbul. It dates between 1880 and 1907.
Abdullah Frères photographed this private school called Madrasa-yi Edebiye in Turkey between 1880 and 1893.
Princes Islands, officially called Adalar, contain nine islands in the Sea of Marmara off the coast of Istanbul. This photo by Abdullah Frères between 1880 and 1893.
Abdullah Frères photographed the Topkapi Sarayi palace from Sarayburnu, near Istanbul between 1880 and 1893.
A lazaretto, or quarantine station for seafarers, in Smyrna, an ancient city that developed in two sites along Turkey's Aegean coast. This photo dates from 1900.
This photo was taken in June 1922, not long before Turkish independence. A baker stands outside an 'American bakery' in Istanbul. Photo by Frank G. Carpenter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.