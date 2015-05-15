16 stunning photos of the south of France in the 1960s

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives The Carlton Hotel was considered the prime place to stay during the Cannes Film Festival.

The 1960s were the period of Post-war France, when the country was booming with a newfound sense of optimism and energy. It was the time of New Wave cinema, existentialism, Yé-Yémusic, and streets filled with youth.

Photographer Charles W. Cushman, one of the first photographers to use colour imagery back in 1938, captured moments from the wonderful period in a collection of vintage photographs preserved today in the Indiana University Archives.

Take a moment to look through the photos and you’ll find yourself being transported more than 50 years back in time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.