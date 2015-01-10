29 Vintage Photos Of San Francisco Before It Became The Center Of The Tech World

As more high-salaried tech workers move into San Francisco, the face of the city continues to evolve.

Photos taken in the 1940s and 1950s by amateur photographer Charles Cushman show a beautiful and diverse city, one that’s filled with gorgeous vistas, classic Victorian homes, and people from all walks of life.

The colourful photographs — among the first of their kind — are an amazing glimpse at a San Francisco of the not-so-distant past.

These photos are being shared with permission from the Indiana University Archives.

