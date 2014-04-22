10 Gorgeous Photos From New York City's Massive Historical Archive

Paige Cooperstein
2nd Ave El. Train tracksNew York City Department of Records

New York City’s Department of Records took its enormous collection of vintage photos of the city — 870,000 and counting — and put it online this month.

Visitors to the department’s website can now see what NYC’s boroughs used to look like, reaching as far back as the 1890s.

The following photos from the collection show city landmarks, development, and civic life.

A hand-coloured glass lantern slide represents a street in the Lower East Side from the 1890s.

Canal Street on January 22, 1913.

The Manhattan Bridge with subway cars, June 24, 1915.

Flushing Bridge with pavement blocks on the sidewalk, July 22, 1924.

A new housing development in Jamaica, Queens, October 28, 1926.

A water tower installed in Forest Park Brooklyn, March 11, 1927.

The construction of Shore Boulevard in Astoria Park with Hell Gate Bridge in the background, June 9, 1927.

From Division Street, looking west, this worker demolishes the 2nd Ave El. train, August 11, 1942.

Looking north on FDR Drive from 37th Street, August 17, 1949.

Sanitation Commissioner Paul Screvane and model demonstrating a campaign for a cleaner city, May 5, 1960.

