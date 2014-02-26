Here Are The Contestants In A (No Joke) NSA Beauty Pageant

These contestants wearing tiaras, sashes, and gowns are proof that the National Security Agency cared about beauty as well as intelligence in the 1950s and early 1960s.

The photograph comes from the NSA’s formerly secret archives and was released in an interactive timeline in celebration of the agency’s 60th anniversary.

Aside from this vintage photo, little information is available to disclose what the annual Miss NSA competition was like in comparison to modern-day pageants. Although, the contestants seem to represent numbers rather than states unlike Miss USA.

