The very first Miss America contest took place in 1921 — here's what that first pageant was like

Underwood Archives/Getty Images The Miss America pageant turns 99 this year.

While this year’s Miss America takes place on December 19, the competition has traditionally been held the weekend after Labour Day, commonly signalling the end of summer and beginning of fall.

Miss America first took place in 1921. Designed to attract tourists to Atlantic City, New Jersey, there weren’t many rules (yet) – in fact, winners were partially judged on applause. Back then, only a handful of women participated, but the pageant grew quickly. In the almost 100 years since, it has become a huge organisation that provides scholarships to women, and encourages female empowerment.

The Miss America pageants of the ’20s are a far cry from what they are today. Keep scrolling to see what some of the very first Miss America pageants looked like, from funny costumes to modest swimwear.

The first Miss America pageant took place on September 8, 1921.

AP Images Contestants in the first Miss America pageant line up for the judges in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September 1921.

This year’s pageant will be held in December. The reigning Miss America is Nia Franklin, the former Miss New York.

It was held on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and started as a way to keep tourists around after Labour Day.

Buyenlarge/Getty Images Neptune & Miss America at the Atlantic City Festival circa 1922.

In 1920, the city put on a Fall Frolic event, to modest success. They decided to go even bigger the next year and make it a two-day event.

Thousands of people came to see the spectacle.

AP Images Miss America beauty contestants on Atlantic City’s seafront in 1921 for the Miss America Beauty Pageant.

By 1923, over 300,000 people were flocking to the boardwalk to see the pageant.

It actually started out as two pageants: the Inter-City Beauty Contest and a Bather’s Revue.

Bettmann/Getty Images Miss America contestants posing for a photograph.

The Inter-City Beauty Contest was meant for amateurs, while professional models and actresses entered the Bather’s Revue.

The Inter-City Beauty Contest received over 1,000 entries from around the US in the form of photographs.

Bettmann/Getty Images 1922’s Miss America, Mary Katherine Campbell.

The first prize was being crowned “Golden Mermaid” and receiving a trophy.Prizes given to runners-up were swimsuits and trophies designed by Annette Kellerman, a swimmer trying to popularise the one-piece swimsuit in lieu of bloomers. She was famously arrested in 1907 for indecency – she wore a bathing suit that bared her arms and legs – and her involvement in the pageant was quite scandalous at the time.

Of those entries, six were chosen to represent their city, known as “key cities.” These women officially competed in the Inter-City Beauty Contest on the boardwalk.

Bettmann/Getty Images Mary Dague as Miss Wheeling, Dorothy Haupt as Miss Easton, Helen Lynch as Miss Fall River, Ellen E. Sherr as Miss Allentown, Paula E. Spoettle as Miss Bridgeport, and Miss Margaret Gorman as Miss America.

Notably, the contestants were all unmarried. To this day,Miss America contestants aren’t allowed to be married, though a 1999 rule change allowed divorceés to enter.

The winner was based partly on applause, and partly on the judges’ decisions.

Underwood Archives/Getty Images View of five of the contestants in the Miss America contest as they walk along the beach, Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 1924.

Now, contestants are judged on a more complex set of factors, like “leadership, talent, communication skills, and smarts.”

The first winner was Miss Washington, D.C., Margaret Gorman.

Bettmann/Getty Images Margaret Gorman.

Gorman was just 16 at the time. Now, contestants must be at least 17 (though no older than 25).

Gorman then entered the Bather’s Revue, which was composed of the Inter-City contestants and professional models.

Bettmann/Getty Images Neptune and Miss America in the parade.

Gorman also won a trophy in the Boardwalk Parade for her appearance, showing how popular she was with the spectators.

Gorman won that too, and took home the Golden Mermaid trophy.

Bettmann/Getty Images Mayor Edward L. Bader hands the key to the city to the first crowned Miss America, Margaret Gorman, in Atlantic City.

“I never cared to be Miss America. It wasn’t my idea. I am so bored by it all. I really want to forget the whole thing,”Gorman said later of her win.

Gorman entered the contest again the next year, but since the title of Washington D.C. had already gone to a new representative, they had to come up with something new: She was allowed to compete as Miss America, and the title was born.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Margaret Gorman from Washington D.C. smiles, wearing a large Statue of Liberty crown and a striped cape, as the first Miss America, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She competed again in 1922 and 1923, but was ultimately succeeded by Mary Katherine Campbell, who held the crown for two years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.