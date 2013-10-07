45 Vintage Photos Of Manhattan In The 1940s

Kamelia Angelova
Nyc, 1940s, charles cushmanCharles W. Cushman Photography Collection / Indiana University Archives

Amateur photographer Charles W. Cushman traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad capturing daily life from 1938 to 1969.
His works have been donated to and maintained by Cushman’s alma mater Indiana University, which has kindly given us permission to publish his gallery of New York City photos taken in 1941 and 1942.

They give a great impression of what Chinatown, the Financial District, and Midtown looked like 70 years ago.

The old Fulton Market, Manhattan's Lower East Side, Saturday afternoon (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

South Street teems with trucks along East River, New York City (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

East River below Brooklyn Bridge (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Skyscrapers, Looking toward the Financial District from an East River pier, New York City (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

South Ferry bums, on a bench at noon hour at Battery Park (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Lower Manhattan from Jersey City ferry boat (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Approaching Liberty St. ferry (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Tower of Brooklyn Bridge from South St., Manhattan (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Looking up into Financial District from South Ferry (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Statue of Liberty from the Battery harbor, New York (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Looking up Fulton St. from South St (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Looking up Riverside Dr. just north of George Washington Bridge (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Residents of lower Clinton St near East river, Saturday afternoon (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

View up Moss Ave. (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Stores near corner of Broome St. and Baruch Place, Lower East Side (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Downtown skyscrapers from East River pier (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Store fronts below brick tenement (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Horse-drawn carriage, Bowling Green (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Collecting the salvage on Lower East Side (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Portable soft drink stand at Bowling Green (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

East 7th St between 3rd & 2nd St. (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Chinese store windows, New York (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Crowd gathers during Salvage collection in Lower East Side (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Manhattan's skyscrapers from Jersey City ferry boat (1941)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Empire State Building from 28th St. (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Italian bake shop below Canal St. 58 Mulberry St. New York (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Lower First Avenue (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Street in New York's Chinatown (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Two views -- looking up a street of many races, lower Manhattan (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Lower Manhattan (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

New York Street Scene, Lower East Side (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Sunday afternoon gossip (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Northeast corner of 1st St. and Bowery (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Hot sweet potatoes cart (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Southeast corner of 1st St. and Bowery (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Produce Exchange, New York (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Up 4th Ave from Astor Place, Cooper Union on the right (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

A block between Avenues A and B (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Old lady reads Sunday paper, Lower East Side (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Municipal Building Tower thru 3rd Ave. L. (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

A corner on west Canal St. (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Statue of de Peyster, Bowling Green (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Poverty, young and old, black and white (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Corner of Pearl St. (1942)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Peter Minuit Plaza lower Manhattan (1960)

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Now see Brooklyn in another era

40 Gorgeous Photos Of Brooklyn In 1974 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.