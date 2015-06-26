Vintage photos show what Glastonbury music festival was like in 1989

In 1970, a farmer called Michael Eavis decided to stage his own music festival on Worthy Farm in Somerset. According to the official Glastonbury website, Tickets cost £1 and the 1,500 attendees received complimentary milk to enjoy whilst watching headline acts Marc Bolan and Keith Christmas.

Fast-forward 45 years and Glastonbury is one of the biggest festivals in the world. The musical titan attracted 175,000 revellers in 2014, tickets cost £210 and the pyramid stage played host to some of the biggest names in music history.

But what about the Glastonburys of yesteryear?

While clearing out his cupboard, Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez recently came across some old vintage-style photographs documenting his time at Glastonbury in 1989, and they’re awesome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.