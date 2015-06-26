Vintage photos show what Glastonbury music festival was like in 1989

In 1970, a farmer called Michael Eavis decided to stage his own music festival on Worthy Farm in Somerset. According to the official Glastonbury website, Tickets cost £1 and the 1,500 attendees received complimentary milk to enjoy whilst watching headline acts Marc Bolan and Keith Christmas.
Fast-forward 45 years and Glastonbury is one of the biggest festivals in the world. The musical titan attracted 175,000 revellers in 2014, tickets cost £210 and the pyramid stage played host to some of the biggest names in music history.
But what about the Glastonburys of yesteryear?
While clearing out his cupboard, Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez recently came across some old vintage-style photographs documenting his time at Glastonbury in 1989, and they’re awesome.
Martinez and his friends were just a few of the 65,000 people to descend on Worthy Farm that summer.
Ticket prices had gone up from £1 by then. Guests were expected to pay £28 for their ticket to the 1989 festival.
Glastonbury has always had its roots in the American hippie movement of the mid-1960s, which explains festival-goers outfit choices in this image.
It also explains the relatively common drug use that has always been found at Glastonbury. In 2014, more than £44,000 worth of drugs were seized by police at the festival.
But some things never change. A hungover reveller sleeps as he's surrounded by empty cups, not quite making it into his tent.
1989 was the first year unofficial sound systems sprung up around the festival, playing electronic acid house music. The sound from these speakers was loud enough to rival the noise from even the main stages.
Glastonbury has long been known as a family friendly festival. These people decided to bring their child with them.
And this guy thought he'd bring his best friend along to keep him company as he works his way through copious amounts of Tennents Extra lager.
It was in the '80s that the festival grew too large for Worthy Farm alone. Organisers purchased the adjoining Cockmill farm, allowing for bigger, better festivals.
However, more people meant more accidents. In this photograph, emergency services use a helicopter to reach an injured reveller.
