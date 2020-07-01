20 vintage photos of Fourth of July celebrations that will make you nostalgic

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Kids riding bicycles at an Independence Day Parade, July 4, 1989.

Independence Day has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but its history goes back to the 18th century.

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, a document stating that the 13 colonies would no longer be tied to Britain.

The Fourth of July is now celebrated across the United States with barbecues, fireworks, parades, and concerts.

It’s important to note that though the Fourth of July commemorates the day freedom was achieved for white Americans, Black Americans were not freed from slavery until nearly a century later.

Though Independence Day is celebrated on July 4, a motion for independence was actually voted in favour by 12 of the 13 colonies on July 2 (New York voted on July 9).

John Adams famously believed that Independence Day should be celebrated on July 2. According to Time, “He went to his grave refusing to take part in Independence Day celebrations on the Fourth of July.”

July 4 marks the day that the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted by the Continental Congress. It has been celebrated since 1777 and been a federal holiday since 1941.

For centuries, the holiday has been celebrated with barbecues, fireworks, parades, and concerts. However, the holiday commemorating American freedom existed for nearly 100 years before all Americans were free. In 1865, the last slaves were freed in the most remote state at the time, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Though the Fourth of July is an an important marker for freedom in America, it’s important to remember the holiday’s history.

Here are 20 vintage photos of families, friends, and communities celebrating the holiday through the years.

This Fourth of July photo was taken in 1919. Old-fashioned cars can be seen in the background.

GHI/Universal History Archive via Getty Images Women dressed up in Washington, DC, July 4, 1919.

Many people, including celebrities, have dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. Though the statue was actually a gift from the French, it remains a symbol of American freedom. Millions of immigrants passed the towering statue on their way to Ellis Island, in hope of a new start in the United States.

Tug-of-war games have been a popular holiday pastime, as seen in this 1941 photo taken in Vale, Oregon.

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Boys playing tug of war in Vale, Oregon, July 4, 1941.

Every year in California, the towns of Stitson and Bolinas have a Fourth of July tug-of-war battle over the channel that separates the two towns.

Fourth of July celebrations look a bit different in Alaska, as shown by these children in heavy coats.

Herbert/Archive Photos/Getty Images Alaskan children on July 4, 1955.

In the Arctic and Far North regions of Alaska, the average high temperature in July is just 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Crowning the Queen of Candles has been an Independence Day tradition in Lititz, Pennsylvania, since 1942.

Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images The Queen of Candles and her maids, July 4, 1955.

According to Lititz Women’s Club, “The idea of Crowning of the Queen of Candles was the suggestion of Omar K. Bushong, a member of the Committee. Mr. Bushong, assisted by Miss Mary Augusta Huebener and several others, worked out the plans for this colourful, pomp-filled spectacle that was indeed a particularly fitting prelude to the lighting of the candles.”

These women performed at Cypress Gardens, Florida’s first amusement park, on July 4, 1955.

Bettmann/Getty Images Water skiing performers on July 4, 1955.

Cypress Gardens opened in 1936 and remained in business until 2009. According to The Detailed History, it was dubbed “the waterski capital of the world” as more than 50 world records were broken on its grounds.

Though jazz music isn’t normally associated with the Fourth of July, there are some jazz songs that commemorate the holiday.

Bettmann/Getty Images Jazz musicians tour Newport, Rhode Island, July 4, 1959.

According to NPR, “Jazz recordings of American patriotic songs aren’t abundant. Perhaps because many of jazz’s foremost creators were Black Americans who lived in a society which actively discriminated against them, many didn’t think to tackle that material.”

However, NPR cites some jazz songs, like “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” by Jimmy Smith, and “Yankee Doodle Never Went to Town” by Billie Holiday, as ones that commemorate the holiday.

Pageants are another Independence Day tradition. In this photo, a newly crowned Miss Wantagh, Long Island, receives her trophy in 1961.

Leonard McCombe/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Lorraine Dainiotti, Miss Wantagh, Long Island, July 4, 1961.

According to the Miss Wantagh site, “The Miss Wantagh pageant is not about beauty (at least not from the outside). Miss Wantagh is about a teen representative with a desire to better her community and be a voice of her peers, while meeting officials from various levels of government. The ceremonial crowning of Miss Wantagh takes place at the Beech Street Elementary School immediately after the 4th of July parade.”

Parades are a staple of classic Fourth of July celebrations and have been happening since the first holiday.

Leonard McCombe/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images A parade in Wantagh, Long Island, July 4, 1961.

According to History.com, “Festivities including concerts, bonfires, parades and the firing of cannons and muskets usually accompanied the first public readings of the Declaration of Independence, beginning immediately after its adoption.”

Marching bands are a mainstay at most July 4 parades, like the one pictured below in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1964.

John Loengard/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images The Sauk County circus band in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 4, 1964.

According to PBS, “On July 8, 1776, the first public readings of the Declaration were held in Philadelphia’s Independence Square to the ringing of bells and band music.”

The Boy Scouts of America often perform in Fourth of July parades, as seen in the 1970 shot below.

Alan Raia/Newsday RM via Getty Images Boy Scouts of America carrying American flags, July 4, 1970.

According to Scouting Wire, “A time for appreciating our nation’s freedom, Independence Day is a special holiday for Scouts and Scouters to commemorate America’s adoption of the Declaration of Independence. And as citizens of this great nation, Scouts learn the importance of honouring the significant day.”

The Fourth of July in Washington, DC, in 1970 saw a different kind of celebration, full of protesters against the Vietnam War.

David Fenton/Getty Images Protestors in the Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, July 4, 1970.

On July 4, 1970, President Nixon held an “Honour America Day” in Washington, DC. However, according to History.com, rather than a day of unity, as Nixon had advertised it, the day ended with anti-War protesters lighting joints, waving Viet Cong flags, and some stripping down nude.

On July 4, 1985, plane hijacking survivor, Kurt Carlson, waved to the crowd.

William Franklin Mcmahon/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images Kurt Carlson waving to the crowd, July 4, 1985.

Former Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Kurt Carlson, from Rockford, Illinois, was on Trans World Airlines Flight 847 from Cairo to San Diego when it was hijacked in 1985.Carlson told the LA Times how he was severely beaten by the hijackers and feared for his life. Fortunately, he survived. He attended the Fourth of July parade in his home city that same year, pictured above.

Fireworks are the culminating event of most Independence Day celebrations, like the ones below in 1986.

Billy Hustace/Getty Images Fourth of July fireworks over the Statue of Liberty in 1986.

According to Smithsonian, the first fireworks were one colour: orange. They were far less elaborate than today’s displays. Modern fireworks were invented in 1830, after Italian inventors added elements like strontium or barium.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has been a Fourth of July tradition since the first recorded contest in 1972.

Walter Leporati/Getty Images Contestants at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, July 4, 1987.

According to CNN, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will still occur this year, with a few minor changes due to the pandemic, like having five contestants at a time instead of the usual 15.

Surprisingly, there’s no official recorded reason for why the American flag is red, white, and blue.

According to AARP, the closest explanation for the flag’s colours comes from Charles Thompson, secretary of the Continental Congress, who helped design the flag. In a report to Congress on June 20, 1782, he wrote, “White signifies purity and innocence. Red hardiness and valor and blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.”

Antique car shows are another Fourth of July tradition held across the United States.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images An antique convertible in a July Fourth parade, Pacific Palisades, California, 1989.

Bainbridge Island in Washington holds the Antique, Classic and Special Interest Car Show each year on July 4. The event site states, “What makes this show unique is the mix of vehicles that participate: from hot rods to foreign cars, antiques to military vehicles, stock classics to customs and race cars, mint condition to project vehicles – you name it.”

Plenty of people will remember taking part in potato sack races on July 4, like the children pictured below in 1991.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Children in a potato sack race in East Shore, Maryland, July 4, 1991.

According to a 1943 report by the Delaware Coast News, even during wartime, children were still having fun with potato sack racing. The events on that Fourth of July included, a “bag race, three-legged race, pie eating contest … greasy pole climbing and possibly the potato and egg race, and many other contests that the young and old have enjoyed years ago.”

Pictured in Rock Hall, Maryland, in 1991, senior citizens participate in a Fourth of July parade.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Rock Hall Senior Citizens, Maryland, July 4, 1991.

This year, senior citizens will have to take extra precautions to stay safe as families gather on the Fourth of July. Dr. Olaoluwa Fayanju, Oak Street Health Senior Medical Director, told WFMJ, “After Mother’s Day, there were spikes in a number of locations around the country due to people ignoring some of the physical and social distancing recommendations that were in place.”

Patriotic Fourth of July concerts have also been popular events in the past.

Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images George Clinton (left) playing with Bootsy Collins on July 4, 1996.

On July 4, 1996, George Clinton and Bootsy Collins performed on Central Park’s SummerStage. The New Yorker reported in 1996, “This week, Clinton will bring together the seemingly incompatible happenstances of being mature, loony, and employed (by 550 Music, a division of Sony) when, for the first time in twelve years, he lands his legendary Mothership in Central Park for a SummerStage Fourth of July concert.”

Cruises and boat parties have been popular in Boston’s Esplanade, pictured below in 1996.

Mark Wilson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images A celebration in the Esplanade in Boston, July 4, 1996.

Boston was the site of the famous Boston Tea Party, a political protest in which American colonists dumped 342 boxes of tea into the into the harbour. According to History.com, “The event was the first major act of defiance to British rule over the colonists. It showed Great Britain that Americans wouldn’t take taxation and tyranny sitting down, and rallied American patriots across the 13 colonies to fight for independence.”

