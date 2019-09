40 Gorgeous Pictures Of Brooklyn In 1974

Photographer Danny Lyon spent two months snapping pictures of the daily life in Brooklyn during the summer of 1974 as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Documerica project.

He explored Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Fort Green and Park Slope, among other neighborhoods.

Together, Lyon’s photos give a fantastic impression of what Brooklyn looked like 40 years ago, before gentrification.

