30 vintage photos show what every MLB stadium used to look like

Charles Phelps Cushing/ClassicStock/Getty Images Yankee Stadium.

Major League Baseball is inching closer to launching a shortened, 60-game 2020 season, expected to begin in mid-July.

It’s the oldest professional sports league in the US, and fans share deep attachments to both their teams and stadiums.

While some stadiums like Nationals Park are modernising with luxurious features, others like Wrigley Field enjoy their retro feel, having been left untouched for decades.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Major League Baseball and the players union seem to be inching closer to a shortened 2020 season, expected to begin July 19.

Players, fans, coaches, vendors, TV networks, and plenty of others involved in the franchise are eager to fill stadiums across the US again, whenever that may be. These ballparks are a reflection of cities’ relationships with baseball, and they have become landmarks all over the country.

From Yankee Stadium in New York to Wrigley Field in Chicago, here is a look back at the history of each MLB team’s home field.

Angel Stadium of Anaheim, home to the Los Angeles Angels, is often referred to as “The Big A.”

Stephen Dunn /Allsport Fans hold out baseballs in hope of autographs during a game between the Boston Red Sox and the California Angels in 1993.

Before the Los Angeles Angels were able to officially move to Angels Stadium, they played their 1961 season at Wrigley Field, and the following four seasons at Chavez Ravine. Finally, after their 1965 season, the Los Angeles Angles were able to officially move to the newly built Angels Stadium, which seated a little over 43,000 people.

The stadium has since undergone construction to host the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL, and it increased its seating capacity to a little over 65,000 in 1981.

Once the Rams officially left in 1995, Angels Stadium redesigned its seating back to around 45,000 for Los Angeles Angels games.

The Astrodome was the world’s first domed stadium and home to the Houston Astros until 2000 when they moved to Minute Maid Park.

Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images Baseball fan Mark Krpec falls over the railing in an attempt to catch a foul ball during a workout for Major League Baseball’s 1986 All-Star Game at the Houston Astrodome in 1986.

The Houston Astros played in the iconic Astrodome for three decades, debuting in 1965 and playing until 2000. They then moved to Astros Field, later renamed to Minute Made Stadium.

The Astrodome had six levels of different coloured seats circling the field, and it was one of the few stadiums to offer luxury suites. The stadium also had five different restaurants, a $US2 million scoreboard in centre field, and an AstroTurf field that was installed in 1970.

The Atlanta Braves played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium from 1966-1996, then moved to Turner Field before eventually landing on Truist Park, their current home field.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images A photograph is taken prior to the start of Major League Baseball’s All-Star game in 1972.

The Atlanta Braves made their MLB debut at the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1966. When the stadium first opened, it had three levels of wooden blue seats that also accommodated fans of the Atlanta Falcons, the city’s NFL team.

In 1977, the wooden seats were swapped for plastic and a new scoreboard/video board was added, but very little changed after that renovation.

In 1996, Atlanta hosted the Olympic Games and constructed an entirely new stadium for the event. Once the games concluded, the Braves moved to the stadium in 1997, which had been renamed Turner Field.

Fewer than 10 years into playing at Turner Field, the Atlanta Braves moved to Truist Park, a new stadium with 41,500 main seats, and an additional 4,000 premium seats.

Busch Stadium in St. Louis opened in 2006 to replace Busch Memorial Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium home to both the MLB Cardinals and NFL Cardinals.

Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images The view from the stands during the dedication ceremony of Busch Memorial Stadium in 1966.

Busch Memorial Stadium operated from 1966-2005, hosting the St. Louis National League baseball team and the National Football League team, both named the Cardinals.

Built on 30 acres in downtown St. Louis, the field was home to the baseball team’s first official game in May 1966.

The stadium grew as the Cardinals gained traction, and eventually added an entire section with games and activities for families, a picnic area overlooking the bullpen, and an exclusive restaurant and bar for stadium club members.

In 2005, the Cardinals played their last game at Busch Memorial Stadium before it was demolished. The Cardinals picked up their next season at the new Busch Stadium in April 2006.

The San Francisco Giants, one of the oldest MLB franchises, played at Candlestick Park from 1960-1999 before moving to Oracle Park.

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images Giants fans mob a souvenir stand inside Candlestick Park to buy merchandise in 1999 before the Giants moved to Oracle Park.

Known as “the Stick,” Candlestick Park hosted the San Francisco Giants for 38 seasons, seating over 42,000 fans in two main seating decks.

Candlestick Park battled cold weather, fog, and extreme wind. The stadium planned to heat over half the seats, but the piping never worked and fans were often left shivering. In one instance during an All-Star Game, player Stu Miller was blown completely off balance by the wind.

Chase Field, located in downtown Phoenix, was built in 1998 for the inaugural season of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Vincent Laforet / Staff/Getty Images The stadium preparing for the Diamondbacks’ inaugural game against the Colorado Rockies in 1998.

Built in 1998, Chase Field is much more modern than some of the other classic MLB stadiums. Having to work around the extreme Arizona summer heat, Chase Field is actually the first field to have a natural grass field and a retractable roof. Plus, the stadium also has a pool!

After Phoenix was awarded an expansion franchise and the Diamondbacks were born, Chase Field began construction in downtown Phoenix. During the Diamondbacks’ first season, over 3.6 million fans came through the stadium to see the team play.

The White Sox played in Comiskey Park until 1991 when they moved to Guaranteed Rate Field, also in the South Side of Chicago.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images The White Sox tip their hats to fans following their 2-1 victory over Seattle in 1990.

The Chicago White Sox played 80 seasons at Comiskey Park before moving to Guaranteed Rate Field. In 1910, the first game was played in the 32,000 seat ballpark. In 1927, the park expanded to 52,000 seats, but it wasn’t until 1959 that the iconic “exploding” scoreboard was installed, designed to shoot out fireworks, aerial bombs, and plenty of fun sound effects.

The park was demolished in January 1991 and the White Sox moved to Guaranteed Rate Park.

After Denver was awarded an MLB franchise in 1991, Coors Field became the home field for the Rockies in 1995.

Gary Caskey/Reuters Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo signs autographs for fans at the Colorado Rockies Coors Field in Denver, 1995.

Coors Field originally planned to seat 43,000 fans, however, while the Rockies waited for the field to be built and played nearby at Mile High Stadium, they attracted over 3 million fans in their first season, sparking Coors Field to expand their plan to 50,000.

Coors Field was designed to be both nostalgic and modern, featuring a clock tower and hand-laid bricks, but also HD scoreboards, a two-level rooftop deck seating, and panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains.

Dodger Stadium, the third-oldest MLB stadium, was built in 1962 and has hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers for 58 years.

Vince Streano/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela signs autographs in 1981 at Dodgers Stadium.

After Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, Dodgers Stadium is the third oldest baseball stadium. The Dodgers originally played in Brooklyn, New York, for 44 seasons before moving to Los Angeles to play in a completely new, 50,000 seat stadium built just for them.

Once built, the stadium also hosted the Los Angeles Angels for three years before they moved to Angels Stadium in 1966.

In its first 30 years, Dodgers Stadium hardly changed, minus the exchange of wooden for plastic seats. Starting in 2000, renovations to the field began, raising the seating capacity to 56,000.

In 2019, Dodgers Stadium began a $US100 million renovation, which was recently completed just in time for the potential 2020 season. New features were added, including a beer garden, sports bar, children’s area, an area for live entertainment, elevators, and more food vendors.

Since 1912, Fenway Park has been home to the Boston Red Sox. It is the oldest active ballpark in Major League Baseball.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Fans hang, sit, and stand on a billboard in order to watch Game 1 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park in 1975.

Home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park still holds on to the same feel that it had more than a century ago.

The ballpark was built in only one year and had a seating capacity of 27,000.

After the 1933 season, Fenway Park was renovated, in part because of a fire that struck the park in 1926. The capacity was raised to fit nearly 34,000 fans, and a 37-foot-tall wall was added in left field, which had a scoreboard at the base and advertisements all the way up. A couple of years later, a large net was also added in left field to stop balls from breaking windows in nearby buildings.

The Texas Rangers played in Globe Life Park from 1994-2019, and they are now expected to move to the new Globe Life Field, which is adjacent to the park.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Contributor/Getty Images Globe Life Park in 1998.

After Arlington Stadium began to age and fall apart, the Texas Rangers moved to Globe Life Park in 1994. The stadium was designed to feel retro, with a red brick facade and a brick Walk of Fame with every Rangers roster.

In 2010, the park added a 5,000-square-foot HD video board. Two years later, the ballpark created a two-story air-conditioned restaurant, sports bar, kids play zone, and a 100-seat VIP club.

In 2019, the Texas Rangers played their final game at Globe Life Park. The new stadium is expected to have a retractable roof to help players cope with the sweltering Texas heat.

The Minnesota Twins played at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome for 27 years before moving to Target Field in 2010.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images The message board at the Metrodome in 1991.

Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, often just called the Metrodome, was a multi-purpose stadium that hosted the Minnesota Twins and Vikings throughout the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s.

Located in downtown Minnesota, the Metrodome hosted the All-Star game in 1985 and the World Series in 1987, the first time either of these events had ever been played indoors.

After about 30 years, the Twins began to outgrow the Metrodome and requested a bigger stadium. In 2010, the Twins moved to Target Field, where fans could enjoy baseball games outside again. The facade was made of limestone, allowing the stadium to blend in with the rest of the Warehouse District’s urban architecture. Similar to other stadiums, Target Field made sure to integrate older aspects from previous ballparks into its design, including the flagpole from the Metrodome.

Kauffman Stadium, also called “The K,” is home to the Kansas City Royals, who have played at the ballpark since 1973.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images Third baseman George Brett #5 of the Kansas City Royals goes after a foul ball in 1980.

Built in 1973, Kauffman Stadium started with nearly 41,000 maroon, gold, and orange seats and was the American League’s first stadium built with a turf field.

Behind the outfield, the stadium features the City of Fountains, a 322-foot-long spread of fountains that shoot colorfully lit water 10 feet high.

In 1990, a JumboTron video board was installed, and two years later, the signature turf was replaced with grass. Then, in 1998, the stadium underwent a complete makeover, adding in an exclusive restaurant and lounge, and the signature orange seats were replaced by blue.

Before the Miami Marlins took over Marlins Park in 2012, the Miami Orange Bowl was a multi-purpose athletic stadium where they played starting in 1993.

Andrew ITKOFF / AFP/Getty Images The Florida Marlins, later known as the Miami Marlins, listen to the National Anthem on Opening Day in 1993.

The Miami Orange Bowl, an iconic landmark for the city, has hosted a long list of baseball, football, and soccer games, as well as wrestling and boxing matches and a variety of historical concerts and speeches.

In 1956, over 51,000 fans packed the Orange Bowl to watch legendary Satchel Paige pitch against the Columbus Jets.

The stadium had a legendary 77-year-long tenure before it was demolished and replaced by Marlins Park.

The Milwaukee Brewers called Milwaukee County Stadium their home field before switching to Miller Park in 2001.

Photo by Robert W. Kelley/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Milwaukee Braves in 1963.

Although the conversation of building a stadium for Milwaukee began in 1909, it wasn’t until 44 years later that Milwaukee County Stadium hosted its first Major League Baseball game for the Milwaukee Braves.

In 1953, the Green Bay Packers began playing football at the stadium, and starting in 1965, the Milwaukee Braves moved to Atlanta, so the County Stadium became dedicated to hosting NFL games.

However, in 1970, baseball returned to Milwaukee when the Milwaukee Brewers played their first game at County Stadium. Their popularity fuelled the stadium to modernise, increasing their capacity to over 52,000 seats and adding Bernie the Brewer accessories across the field.

The Brewers played their final game in 2000 before County Stadium was demolished and MLB was moved to Miller Park.

Baseball is fairly new to the nation’s capital. The Montreal Expos relocated to Washington, DC in 2005, became the Nationals, and earned themselves their own stadium called Nationals Park.

Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images The Washington Nationals play against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Returning to Washington, DC in 2005, the Washington Expos became the Washington Nationals and began playing at RFK Stadium while they waited for Nationals Park to be built.

Nationals Park has a slightly unconventional design compared to other traditional ballparks. It is sleek and modern, mostly made of glass and steel. When it opened in 2008, it was named the first professional sports stadium to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. The stadium offers bike valet storage, reduced light pollution, and a system to clean its water waste before it is discharged into nearby rivers.

The Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, is a multi-purpose stadium that has hosted the Oakland Athletics since 1968.

Otto Greule Jr / Stringer/Getty Images Fans of the Oakland Athletics celebrate for the camera during a World Series game in 1990.

For their first game in 1968, over 50,000 fans packed into the Oakland Coliseum to see the Oakland A’s play. The stadium remained fairly untouched until 1995, when the Raiders returned.

As a part of their agreement to return, the Coliseum underwent massive changes, including the addition of 22,0000 more seats to the outfield, and a stadium name change every couple of years.

2019 was the last year that the MLB and NFL teams shared the stadium. After the Raiders’ 2019 season, they left for Las Vegas, leaving the A’s to have the Coliseum to themselves. A potential new stadium is expected to be built for the A’s by 2023.

Home to the Baltimore Orioles since 1992, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is one of the first modern stadiums designed to appear retro and pay homage to traditional ballparks.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images Cal Ripken Jr. #8 of the Baltimore Orioles signs autographs for fans in 1992 at Camden Yards.

Arriving in 1954, the Baltimore Orioles played at Memorial Stadium for 38 years before moving to Camden Yards, a unique stadium that influenced the design of future ballparks that were built in the 21st century.

The facade of the stadium is brick, which helps it blend in with Baltimore’s industrial architecture. The stadium is also fairly low, which keeps it from towering over the city landscape.

Camden Yards has nearly 46,000 seats and a large LED scoreboard in right field. The stadium made sure to incorporate the Oriole’s history into the design, including two of the original foul poles from their old stadium and seats marked for the iconic location of Eddie Murray’s 500th home run and Cal Ripken Jr.’s 278th home run.

The San Diego Padres now play at Petco Park, but they used to play at SDCCU Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium that has cycled through a variety of name changes.

Todd Warshaw / Staff/Getty Images San Diego Padres fans show their support for closing pitcher Trevor Hoffman during the Padres 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996.

The stadium was originally named San Diego Stadium, then Jack Murphy Stadium, Qualcomm Stadium, and now is named SDCCU Stadium.

The Padres began playing at SDCCU in 1969, but less than half of the 50,000 seats were filled on opening day. Although one of the most attractive and well-kept stadiums in baseball, the stadium didn’t attract as many baseball fans as managers would have liked.

In 1997, 10,000 more seats were added to host the Super Bowl, and even today, the stadium appears more like a football stadium than a ballpark.

The Padres began searching for a location for a new ballpark in the 1990s, and finally played their first game at Petco Park in 2004.

Progressive Field opened in 1994, home to the Cleveland Indians, who used to play at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

Diamond Images/Getty Images Even the MLB All-Star Game on July 19, 1963 looks fairly empty in the large stadium.

For 61 years, the Cleveland Indians played at the Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

The stadium was enormous, with a capacity of around 78,000 seats. The Indians began playing in front of large crowds in 1932, but on some days, turnout was sparse. Regardless, any turnout looked small inside the gigantic stadium.

In 1993, the Indians played their last game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium before heading to Progressive Field. Progressive Field was a much better size for the Indians, who managed to sell out every single game from 1995-2001.

The Cincinnati Reds played at Riverfront Stadium, also known as Cinergy Field, from 1970-2002 before moving to the Great American Ballpark in 2003.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds is honoured by the team and fans prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game circa 1983 at Riverfront Stadium.

Riverfront Stadium was built along the Ohio River and hosted the Cincinnati Reds for their first game in 1970. The stadium could seat nearly 53,000 people and hardly changed during its first 25 years serving MLB fans.

The Great American Ballpark was constructed adjacent to Riverfront Stadium, and on September 22, 2002, the Reds played their last game before making the switch. That winter, the stadium was demolished to be incorporated into the new stadium’s property.

Rogers Centre, originally named the SkyDome, has hosted the Toronto Blue Jays since 1989.

Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images Blue Jays’ right fielder Joe Carter autographs baseballs in 1991 at Rogers Centre.

The Rogers Centre is the home field for Canada’s only Major League Baseball team, the Toronto Blue Jays. The stadium is the first to have a retractable roof, preventing any bad weather from interfering. The roof weighs over 21 million pounds and takes 20 minutes to open and close.

When it came time to name the stadium, 12,879 fans submitted suggestions, and the SkyDome was chosen in 1987. In 1989, the SkyDome hosted the Blue Jay’s first game in front of 51,000 fans.

The stadium is also home to a hotel, the Rogers Centre Renaissance Hotel, which has 350 rooms, 70 of which overlook the field.

Shea Stadium in Queens, New York, was home to the New York Mets for 45 seasons, until they moved to Citi Field in 2008.

Walter Leporati/Getty Images Baseball fans trickle in to Shea Stadium in 1964 for the opening day of the season and of the stadium itself.

Shea Stadium was best known for the non-stop sound of planes flying overhead. The New York Mets played their first game at Shea Stadium in 1964.

The 55,000-seat stadium had such success its first year that 15,000 more seats were added for the following season. About 20 years later, a new scoreboard was added, however, after that, the stadium went through very few renovations.

Finally, in 2008, the Mets moved to Citi Field.

The Pittsburgh Pirates played at Three Rivers Stadium from 1970-2000, then made the switch to PNC Park.

Focus On Sport/Getty Images Dock Ellis and Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates sit in the stadium seating and sign autographs for kids during a game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1970.

Located by the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Three Rivers Stadium housed the Pirates for 30 years.

The Pirates played their first game in 1970 to nearly 48,000 fans. Through the years, Three Rivers Stadium upgraded to a $US5 million scoreboard and added thousands more seats and a turf field.

Similar to other stadiums, there is an exclusive restaurant called the Allegheny Club, where 400 fans can watch the game while enjoying a fine meal in the dining room.

In 2001, Three Rivers Stadium was imploded and the Pirates moved to PNC Park.

The Detroit Tigers played in Tiger Stadium until 2000, when it was replaced by Comerica Park.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images Fans gather dirt from Tiger Stadium in 1999 before it is torn down to be replaced by Comerica Park.

The Detroit Tigers played in Tiger Stadium for nearly a century. The stadium was originally a wooden ballpark, hosting its first game on April 28, 1896.

In the 1930s, the stadium began renovations that would stay with the stadium until it was replaced. The stadium was expanded in right field, upper decks were added, and eventually, the stadium was able to have a capacity of 54,500.

Since the stadium was so old, oftentimes fans would have their view obstructed by columns, and outfield players often ran into incidents with a flagpole placed in centre field.

The last game at Tiger Stadium was on September 27, 1999, and after that, the Detroit Tigers went on to play at Comerica Park.

T-Mobile Park has welcomed Seattle Mariners fans since 1999. The Mariners used to play in the Kingdome, a multi-purpose facility that they shared with the NFL’s Seahawks.

Stephen Dunn / Staff/Getty Images A Seattle Mariners fan catches a ball during a game against the New York Yankees at the Kingdome in 1995.

For 22 seasons, the Seattle Mariners played in the Kingdome, located in Seattle’s SoDo neighbourhood. On opening day in 1977, over 57,000 fans came to watch the Mariners play.

The Kingdome hardly changed through the years, and the large, sterile, and concrete stadium wasn’t very attractive to fans.

By the 1990s, new ballparks were being built across the country, and the Mariners were able to upgrade to T-Mobile Park. In 1999, the new ballpark opened featuring a retractable roof that protected against Seattle’s gloomy weather.

The stadium offered plenty of amenities for fans, including an open-pit barbecue, local food vendors, views over Puget Sound, and a large play area for kids to run around.

Tropicana Field, the only dome stadium in baseball, has been home to the Tampa Bay Rays since they began playing in 1998.

PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images Tampa Bay Ray Wade Boggs reacts to the crowd after hitting a home run in 1999.

When Tropicana Field opened in 1998, it had AstroTurf, luxury suites, elevators, and a seating capacity of 45,000. However, what separates Tropicana Field from other stadiums is the Rays Touch Tank, a 10,000-gallon tank where fans can interact with rays.

In 2013, Tropicana Field went through a renovation, creating more walkways with better views and a gathering area in centre field.

Before the Philadelphia Phillies played at Citizens Bank Park, Veterans Stadium was their home field.

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Pat Benatar performing at Veterans Stadium in 1981.

Veterans Field hosted both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles, and it was known as a massive sports complex with boisterous fans and a horrible playing turf field.

Unlike other stadiums, Veterans Field remained fairly untouched through its legacy, sporting original scoreboards, fountains that would spew water throughout games, and a replica of the Liberty Bell.

In 2004, Citizens Park, built to replace Veterans Field, opened up and hosted the first regular-season baseball game for the Phillies, where they lost to the Cincinnati Reds.

Wrigley Field, baseball’s second-oldest ballpark, has been home to the Chicago Cubs since 1916.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The bleachers at Wrigley Field,1997.

Wrigley Field was originally named Weeghman Park. In 1922, Charles Weeghman, the owner of the Cubs, sold the team to William Wrigley Jr., and in 1926, the stadium was renamed Wrigley Field.

Wrigley Field went through a couple of renovations after it was renamed, but since 1940, it has hardly changed. It wasn’t until 1982 that an electric message board was added to the ballpark, and in 1988, lights were added after much debate, and the Cubs began hosting nighttime games.

The New York Yankees played at the old Yankee Stadium for more than eight decades before moving to the new Yankee Stadium and playing their first game in 2009.

Charles Phelps Cushing/ClassicStock/Getty Images Yankee Stadium in 1941.

Built mainly of steel and concrete, the old Yankee Stadium opened in 1923, and it was the largest baseball stadium built at the time. The Yankees brought in plenty of fans, and the stadium eventually expanded and added more seats. Lights were added in 1946 to welcome in night baseball, and in 1959, a new scoreboard was installed.

Yankee Stadium closed down for two years in the ’70s for serious renovations, reopening in 1976 with new changes, including Monument Park.

On September 21, 2008, the Yankees played their last game at the old Yankees Stadium before moving to the new stadium across East 161st Street. The new stadium held on to parts of the traditional look that the old stadium had before its big renovation in the ’70s. It still has the iconic copper frieze and the latticework rimming the roof and Monument Park.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.