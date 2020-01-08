35 vintage photos reveal what Los Angeles looked like before the US regulated pollution

Bettmann / Getty A motorcyclist in Los Angeles prepares to turn while driving along a street that’s engulfed in a thick haze of fog and smog in 1958.

Los Angeles has had air pollution problems since before smog was a term.

In 1943, people began to notice the smog when it covered Los Angeles so thickly that residents thought Japan had launched a chemical attack. The city continued to have smog problems for decades.

President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, which introduced air pollution regulations, and it was a major factor in combating the city’s smog problem.

The city of stars could be called the city of smog.

Los Angeles has had years of thick air pollution due to a ballooning population, unregulated industry, a booming car industry, and its natural geography.

The Washington Post described it as “eye-burning, lung-stinging, headache-inducing smog.”

In 1943, during World War II, pollution blanketed the city so intensely residents thought Japan had launched a chemical attack. Over the next three decades, improvements came, but they were slow.

The biggest victory against smog came in 1970. President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency, which led to air pollution regulations, and allowed California to make even stricter provisions within its state.

Here’s what it used to be like.

Los Angeles has a history of smog. The problem is exacerbated by its natural geography — the sprawling city is shaped like a bowl, which traps fumes blown by Southern California’s sea breeze, and causes them to linger over the city.

PhotoQuest / Getty Third of a series of three pictures showing stages of smog formation in Los Angeles, California, in the 1940s.

In July 1943, a particularly bad bout of smog caused red eyes and running noses. People thought the city was under a chemical attack from the Japanese. The Los Angeles Times called it a “black cloud of doom.”

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty City Hall through smog in 1949.

During the 1940s people began to notice the smog, but many thought it was clouds. They weren’t. According to the Los Angeles Times, “It was just the poor quality of the air that was a hazy, acrid, smelly, burning presence.”

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Smog pictures, 28 November 1950.

It wasn’t called smog then. The Los Angeles Times once called it “daylight dim out.” But the term “smog” eventually entered the popular vernacular — mixing the words smoke and fog.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Looking down at a smoggy Los Angeles in 1949.

At times, the city disappeared entirely.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Smog, 23 September 1949. A man looks south east from City Hall in Los Angeles.

People felt its effects. Here, women dab their eyes and noses as the world outside appears impenetrable.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Looking west from City Hall in December 1949.

In 1949, smoke from a trash dump covered the city. Later, fearing the effects of smog on the city’s inhabitants, Gov. Goodwin Knight restricted the open burning of garbage. It was made illegal in 1958.

Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Smog settling over LA from trash dump.

On bad days, cars would appear from out of the smog. Visibility was so bad that people had car accidents.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Smog picture, 15 December 1952. Mission Hosiery Mills, 3764 South Broadway Place, Los Angeles.

Like this one in 1948.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Wrecks caused by smog obscuring road, 16 December 1948.

The city had more than one million cars by 1940.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Smog, 2 December 1949. Looking west from City Hall.

But it wasn’t until the early 1950s that car exhaust was established as one of the primary causes of smog.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Los Angeles smog, 24 December 1948. Smog blanket over Los Angeles in vicinity of General Hospital;Showing top of smog blanket laying over city.

Cars contribute to ozone, which was the main cause of the smog. The ozone layer up in the atmosphere protects life on Earth from harmful UV rays. But when it’s near the ground, ozone is a harmful gas that can trigger health issues like asthma.

AP This is a view of Los Angeles on one of its frequent smoggy days, Dec. 11, 1958.

Smog continued to blanket the city in the 1950s. This is the view from the Los Angeles City Hall in 1954, after eight days of heavy smog.

Ira W. Guldner / AP This is the view from the Los Angeles City Hall, Oct. 14, 1954, during the eighth day of an eye-piercing, lung congesting smog that has brought angry protests from citizens demanding that somebody do something about it.

Peering at the city, the Washington Post wrote, was “like peering into the smoke-filled backrooms of the era’s bars.”

Los Angeles Times / Getty Buildings in Los Angeles Civic Centre are barely visible in picture looking east at 1st and Olive Streets. at 11 a.m. when smog was at its peak.

Lee Begovich, who moved to the city in 1953, told the Washington Post she was stunned when wind blew the smog away one day and she finally, for the first time, saw the San Gabriel Mountains to the northeast.

Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty Smog along South Broadway between 15th & 16th Streets in Los Angeles, California, on December 9, 1948.

In 1954, Getty wrote that there were so many red eyes, one person said “you couldn’t tell the people with hangovers from those who went to bed the night before.”

Ira Guldner / AP A pedestrian wipes his eyes as he crosses a downtown, Los Angeles street, Oct. 15, 1954, the ninth successive day on which an eye-stinging smog blanket has hung over southern California.

People wore masks to counter what the Washington Post described as “eye-burning, lung-stinging, headache-inducing smog.”

Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Los Angeles Smog in 1954.

At least one woman wore a plastic helmet while relaxing at Santa Monica beach. At the time there were also bush fires, so while the helmet protected her from ash, it didn’t stop smog from seeping in.

Bettmann / Getty Santa Monica, California, USA. Nancy Young, 16, of Gardena, California, tries out a plastic Smog Helmet on the beach at Santa Monica.

In 1958, the city even set up a smog relief team to provide residents with “fresh air” brought from outside of Los Angeles. Whether is was effective is unclear.

Bettmann / Getty Mariellen Morgan wipes away the tears as she is about to get some smog relief from Hank McCullough of West Hollywood on November 25, 1958 as eye-irritating smog tormented residents for the third day in a row.

Smog continued to cover the city as Los Angeles expanded, which meant more factories and highways. The city did have Air Pollution Control, an early pollution monitoring group.

Alan Band/Keystone/Getty 9th November 1961: Members of the ‘Air Pollution Control’ measure the concentration of atmospheric pollutants in Los Angeles, California.

Continuing into the 1960s, parts of Los Angeles were getting 200 smoggy days each year.

Martin Mills/Getty General view of the air pollution that hovers over the city circa 1967 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s Grand Avenue in 1967.

Bettmann / Getty Grand Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets view from the same spot 10/10/67 shows progress in building construction but not much change in smog control.

Here, the outline of the sun can be made out thanks to Los Angeles smog, early in the 1970s.

Play GIF EPA Railroad and transmission lines near Salton Sea. Hazy sun is caused by Los Angeles smog in 1972.

When the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, Congress approved an amendment that allowed California to incorporate harsher pollution controls than the rest of the country. It had to deal with the problem.

Nick Ut / AP A pall of smog lies over the Los Angeles skyline, July 15, 1978. Air quality officials warned everyone to stay indoors as severely polluted air hung over much of Southern California.

But that didn’t mean the pollution just went away. This is hazy Los Angeles in 1972.

Play GIF EPA Sunlight and smog in 1972.

Here, that same year, smog was trapped against the mountains.

Play GIF EPA Smog in Los Angeles in 1972.

And smog still covered the San Gabriel Mountains at times in 1972.

Play GIF EPA Smog in San Gabriel Mountains in 1972.

In 1973, Los Angeles skyscrapers were blanketed in smog.

Play GIF EPA Heavy smog in Los Angeles in 1973.

But at least the shape of the buildings could be made out.

Play GIF EPA Sunlight and smog in Los Angeles in 1973.

And officers were actively monitoring the highways.

Play GIF Gene Daniels / EPA Air pollution control department officers checking for violators on highway.

In 1975, the Santa Monica mountains near the west edge of Los Angeles were hard to see in the haze.

Play GIF EPA Haze in the Santa Monica mountains near the west edge of Los Angeles in 1975.

But the air quality in Los Angeles had improved, and that was largely due to the Clean Air Act, which helped lower emissions from cars and industry.

Play GIF EPA Smog over LA monitored by NASA scientists and air pollution centre in 1972.

But the city’s air quality future is far from clear.

Play GIF EPA Los Angeles reactive pollutant program, a multi-agency air pollution research study in 1973.

President Donald Trump has said he’ll revoke the state’s ability to set auto-emission standards, which could mean more smog. California and 22 other states are suing the administration to keep that from happening.

Ron Eisenberg/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty A view of downtown from Hollywood with the Capitol Records tower and lots of smog in the foreground in February 1995 in Los Angeles, California.

And warmer climates mean ozone forms quicker and is harder to control. While LA doesn’t look as bad as it did before the Clean Air Act, it still gets smoggy days. The city has a population of 4 million people, but 8 million cars.

Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider Thick smog obscured the mountains from downtown LA on September 17, 2019. The day before, you could see the mountains.

