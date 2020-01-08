35 vintage photos reveal what Los Angeles looked like before the US regulated pollution

- Los Angeles has had air pollution problems since before smog was a term.
- In 1943, people began to notice the smog when it covered Los Angeles so thickly that residents thought Japan had launched a chemical attack. The city continued to have smog problems for decades.
- President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, which introduced air pollution regulations, and it was a major factor in combating the city’s smog problem.
The city of stars could be called the city of smog.
Los Angeles has had years of thick air pollution due to a ballooning population, unregulated industry, a booming car industry, and its natural geography.
The Washington Post described it as “eye-burning, lung-stinging, headache-inducing smog.”
In 1943, during World War II, pollution blanketed the city so intensely residents thought Japan had launched a chemical attack. Over the next three decades, improvements came, but they were slow.
The biggest victory against smog came in 1970. President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency, which led to air pollution regulations, and allowed California to make even stricter provisions within its state.
Here’s what it used to be like.
Los Angeles has a history of smog. The problem is exacerbated by its natural geography — the sprawling city is shaped like a bowl, which traps fumes blown by Southern California’s sea breeze, and causes them to linger over the city.
In July 1943, a particularly bad bout of smog caused red eyes and running noses. People thought the city was under a chemical attack from the Japanese. The Los Angeles Times called it a “black cloud of doom.”
During the 1940s people began to notice the smog, but many thought it was clouds. They weren’t. According to the Los Angeles Times, “It was just the poor quality of the air that was a hazy, acrid, smelly, burning presence.”
It wasn’t called smog then. The Los Angeles Times once called it “daylight dim out.” But the term “smog” eventually entered the popular vernacular — mixing the words smoke and fog.
At times, the city disappeared entirely.
People felt its effects. Here, women dab their eyes and noses as the world outside appears impenetrable.
In 1949, smoke from a trash dump covered the city. Later, fearing the effects of smog on the city’s inhabitants, Gov. Goodwin Knight restricted the open burning of garbage. It was made illegal in 1958.
On bad days, cars would appear from out of the smog. Visibility was so bad that people had car accidents.
Like this one in 1948.
The city had more than one million cars by 1940.
But it wasn’t until the early 1950s that car exhaust was established as one of the primary causes of smog.
Cars contribute to ozone, which was the main cause of the smog. The ozone layer up in the atmosphere protects life on Earth from harmful UV rays. But when it’s near the ground, ozone is a harmful gas that can trigger health issues like asthma.
Smog continued to blanket the city in the 1950s. This is the view from the Los Angeles City Hall in 1954, after eight days of heavy smog.
Peering at the city, the Washington Post wrote, was “like peering into the smoke-filled backrooms of the era’s bars.”
Lee Begovich, who moved to the city in 1953, told the Washington Post she was stunned when wind blew the smog away one day and she finally, for the first time, saw the San Gabriel Mountains to the northeast.
In 1954, Getty wrote that there were so many red eyes, one person said “you couldn’t tell the people with hangovers from those who went to bed the night before.”
People wore masks to counter what the Washington Post described as “eye-burning, lung-stinging, headache-inducing smog.”
At least one woman wore a plastic helmet while relaxing at Santa Monica beach. At the time there were also bush fires, so while the helmet protected her from ash, it didn’t stop smog from seeping in.
In 1958, the city even set up a smog relief team to provide residents with “fresh air” brought from outside of Los Angeles. Whether is was effective is unclear.
Smog continued to cover the city as Los Angeles expanded, which meant more factories and highways. The city did have Air Pollution Control, an early pollution monitoring group.
Continuing into the 1960s, parts of Los Angeles were getting 200 smoggy days each year.
Here’s Grand Avenue in 1967.
Here, the outline of the sun can be made out thanks to Los Angeles smog, early in the 1970s.
When the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, Congress approved an amendment that allowed California to incorporate harsher pollution controls than the rest of the country. It had to deal with the problem.
But that didn’t mean the pollution just went away. This is hazy Los Angeles in 1972.
Here, that same year, smog was trapped against the mountains.
And smog still covered the San Gabriel Mountains at times in 1972.
In 1973, Los Angeles skyscrapers were blanketed in smog.
But at least the shape of the buildings could be made out.
And officers were actively monitoring the highways.
In 1975, the Santa Monica mountains near the west edge of Los Angeles were hard to see in the haze.
But the air quality in Los Angeles had improved, and that was largely due to the Clean Air Act, which helped lower emissions from cars and industry.
But the city’s air quality future is far from clear.
President Donald Trump has said he’ll revoke the state’s ability to set auto-emission standards, which could mean more smog. California and 22 other states are suing the administration to keep that from happening.
And warmer climates mean ozone forms quicker and is harder to control. While LA doesn’t look as bad as it did before the Clean Air Act, it still gets smoggy days. The city has a population of 4 million people, but 8 million cars.
