25 inspiring vintage photos of the LGBTQ community

Spencer Grant/ Getty The LGBTQ community celebrates every year at gay pride marches.

Throughout history, the LGBT community has had inspirational moments that were captured on camera.

Photos of people kissing, hugging, and holding hands at gay pride marches in the ’70s show the community celebrating love and acceptance.

Meanwhile, drag queens, Roberta Cowell, and Armistead Maupin are among the figures that inspired the generations that followed.

Throughout the 20th century, the LGBTQ community has come out of the shadows and fought for their rights. Luckily, some of the biggest moments were captured on camera to inspire millions.

From the drag queens in the ’60s to the gay pride marches in the ’70s, these are some of the most inspirational moments captured in LGBTQ history.

The LGBTQ community has a long, inspirational history. Roberta Cowell, for example, made headlines in 1954 after becoming the first transgender person to undergo sex reassignment surgery in England, inspiring those who came after her.

Maurice Ambler/ Getty Roberta Cowell.

Although drag queens have broken into mainstream culture today, they have been around for generations. Here, a drag queen entertains guests in 1966.

ullstein bild/ Getty A drag queen in 1966.

Although same-sex marriage wasn’t yet legalised, that didn’t stop LGBTQ couples from tying the knot at special ceremonies.

ullstein bild / Getty Engaged couple in 1971.

An engaged couple is pictured in 1971.

In 1976, this gay couple celebrated their new union.

Jack Mitchell/ Getty Newlyweds in 1976.

Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, LGBTQ people held rallies in San Francisco, demonstrating the power of the community.

Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive/ Getty A couple in the 1960s.

After the Stonewall Riots in New York City, people celebrated with gay pride marches in the 1970s.

Spencer Grant/ Getty Gay pride in 1970.

In 1971, the streets were filled with a diverse group of people celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty Gay pride in 1971.

Gay pride marches across the country quickly became a celebration that welcomed people of any colour, religion, or sexual orientation.

Barbara Alper/ Getty Members of the Jewish community at gay pride.

The parade was also a time to celebrate gender — and blurring the lines of gender expression.

Steve Eason/ Getty Gay pride.

Gay pride wasn’t only held in the US, however. London held its own march for the LGBTQ community in 1977.

Evening Standard/ Getty London.

The New York City Pride March dates back 50 years. This couple celebrated the 1971 parade with a kiss.

Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty A couple in 1971.

Throughout LGBTQ history, kissing has been a sign of love between friends, partners, and lovers.

Ron Frehm/ AP Couple kissing in 1971.

Similarly, in 1975, LGBTQ couples celebrated their love at the pride parade in New York’s Central Park.

Allan Tannenbaum/ Getty Couples at gay pride.

That same year, members of the LGBTQ community embraced each other along the parade route in New York.

Peter Keegan/ Getty Pride march in New York City.

Some held hands while strolling through the parade streets.

Fairfax Media Archives/ Getty A couple at a lesbian march.

It was even common for parents of LGBTQ children to come out to the parade to support their children and show love.

FPG/ Getty A mother at gay pride.

Here in 1974, fathers and mothers walked alongside their LGBTQ children at the parade in New York City.

Bettmann/ Getty Parents at gay pride.

Pictures from these events show how the marches were a celebration of love, companionship, and acceptance.

David Fenton/ Getty Pride march.

But these moments of queer celebration weren’t just saved for marches. In 1981, this couple was caught in a blissful embrace.

Fairfax Media Archives/ Getty A couple in 1981.

Gay bars and clubs were also a safe haven for the LGBTQ community. Here, four gay men dance in a San Francisco club in 1977.

Bettmann / Getty Gay club in 1977.

Whether at a bar or a club, dancing has always been a major form of expression in the LGBTQ community.

George Rose/ Getty Dancing.

Dancing at marches was also common. Here, a group dances in 1989.

Scott McPartland/ Getty Dancing in 1989.

The community was also captured during intimate moments at home. In 1989, for example, writer Armistead Maupin was photographed with his lover, who was living with AIDS.

Kim Komenich/ Getty Armistead Maupin and his lover.

That same year, a photographer captured this tender moment between two men.

Leon Morris/ Getty A couple in 1989.

From marches to gay bars and public displays of affection, the history of the LGBTQ community has given strength and inspiration to the generations that followed.

Barbara Alper/ Getty Gay pride.

