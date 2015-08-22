21 vintage photos of Hawaii from before it became a state

Hawaii became the 50th US state 56 years ago today, when President Eisenhower signed the Hawaii Admission Act on August 21, 1959.

The youngest state is known for its island cuisine, beautiful state parks, distinct cultural traditions, and thriving tourism industry.

These 21 vintage photos will make you want to hop on the next flight to Honolulu.

An earlier version of this story was reported by Liz O’Connor.

1901 - Vendors sell beautiful lei garlands. Wikimedia Commons December 1953 - Hawaiian surf riders Buzzy Trent, Woody Brown, and George Downing glide down the advancing front of a 19-foot wave at Makaha, near Waianae, Oahu. AP Images

