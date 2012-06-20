Vintage Pictures From The First Flight Around The World

Photo: US National Archives

The 1920s was a special time in American history. The “war to end all wars” was over and the United States was stronger than ever.Air travel was also gaining popularity after the first flight took off in 1903. In 1924, the U.S. Air Force had a daring and revolutionary plan: to be the first to successfully complete a flight all the way around the world.



The journey started in Santa Monica, C.A. on March 17 and took 175 days. Four planes named after American cities, the Boston, Seattle, New Orleans and Chicago each had two-man crews that would attempt to travel over 27,000 miles.

The following slides contain photos from a silent film, kept in the US National Archives, which chronicled the first-ever aerial circumnavigation of the globe.

