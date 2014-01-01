19 Vintage Photos Of People Partying On New Year's Since 1876

New Year’s celebrations have been going on for a long, long time. But we’ve only been able to get photographic proof of it since the late 1800s.

Taking a look at the Library of Congress’ extensive collection of historic photographs, we found some fun examples of the ways we used to get down on New Year’s Eve.

From the mundane to Philadelphia’s famous Mummers Parade, pictures from 1876 to the 1940s show how things have changed and how they have stayed the same.

1876: New Year's Eve seemed pretty tame.

1907: A New Year's Eve celebration at Restaurant Martin in New York City. Things have gotten livelier!

1909: Jewish women pray along the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City on New Year's Day.

1909: A New Year's reception at the White House.

1909: The annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia is one of the oldest folk festivals in America. Here is the parade in 1909.

The parade involves different groups that prepare elaborate costumes and performances.

It has always been able to draw a crowd.

This happening cafe scene on New Year's Eve took place sometime between 1910 and 1915.

1922: Los Angeles' Chinatown on New Year's Eve.

1941: The staff of a certain Mr. Tweedy celebrates with the Turkish Consul General.

1942: The DiCostanzo family (Mr. and Mrs. DiCostanzo pictured here) owned a restaurant on Mulberry Street in New York City. They held an annual family dinner at their restaurant on New Year's Eve.

Just because there is a party doesn't mean they couldn't make some meatball subs for a couple of takeout customers.

Looks like it was a pretty fun affair.

This is Mrs. DiCostanzo towards the end of the meal.

1942: A lonely soldier stands next to a recruitment sign on New Year's Eve in Detroit, MI.

At a party nearby a young woman took soldiers' formal hats...

So they could put something a little more fun on.

1943: Church-goers exiting Saint Dominick's church on Sullivan Street in New York City on New Year's Day.

1943: Children blew horns on Bleecker Street in New York City on New Year's Day. Note the classic background photobomb.

