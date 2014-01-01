19 Vintage Photos Of People Partying On New Year's Since 1876

New Year’s celebrations have been going on for a long, long time. But we’ve only been able to get photographic proof of it since the late 1800s.

Taking a look at the Library of Congress’ extensive collection of historic photographs, we found some fun examples of the ways we used to get down on New Year’s Eve.

From the mundane to Philadelphia’s famous Mummers Parade, pictures from 1876 to the 1940s show how things have changed and how they have stayed the same.

