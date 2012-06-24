17 Hauntingly Beautiful Historical Mugshots

Abby Rogers
kid wallace mugshotAnton Wood, aka Kid Wallace

Photo: American Memory/Library of Congress

Mugshots are a great way to get a feel for the country’s mood at any given time.Flower children gave their police photographers the peace sign, while Prohibition-era gangsters glared down the law.

From a kid who can’t be older than 13 giving the police the evil eye to three Chicago anarchists, we tracked down the most evocative mugshots in history.

An unidentified boy was arrested in Oakland, Calif. on Feb. 14, 1957.

Mugshot via the New York Daily News

Samuel Fielden, Michael Schwab, and Oscar Neebe were convicted of anarchy in the Haymarket Riot after a labour demonstration in Chicago. They were imprisoned around 1889 at the state prison in Joliet, Ill.

Mugshot via American Memory

Al Capone was one of Chicago's most notorious gangsters. He solidified his reputation as the ruthless head of the Chicago Outfit with the St. Valentine's Day Massacre in 1929, when his men gunned down seven rivals.

Mugshot via About.com

Catherine O'Neill was arrested in 1906. Her mugshot came from the Detective Bureau of the New York City Police Department.

Mugshot via Library of Congress

Frank Costello gained control of the Luciano crime family in 1936 after arrests for gun running, assault, and other charges.

Mugshot via About.com

Nellie McCarthy was identified as a crook from Chicago. The photo was taken by a Chicago Daily News photographer in 1910.

Mugshot via American Memory

Carlo Gambino began working his way up the Mob hierarchy in 1921 at the tender age of 19. His hard work paid off when he gained control of the Gambino family in 1957 and became known as the 'Boss of Bosses.'

Mugshot via About.com

Jane Fonda was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 2, 1970 for allegedly trying to smuggle pills through the local airport.

Mugshot via the smoking gun

Anton Wood, known as Kid Wallace, was an inmate in Canon City, Colo. State Penitentiary between 1870 and 1880.

Mugshot via American Memory

Janis Joplin was arrested in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 17, 1969 after she allegedly yelled obscenities at police during a concert. She was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Mugshot via the smoking gun

Mugshot via About.com

This woman was arrested by the Baltimore City Police Department on June 5, 1969.

Mugshot via W5RAN.com

Meyer Lansky, born in 1902 as Majer Suchowlinski, was known as the Godfather of Godfathers. He and Charles Luciano developed The Commission, the Mafia's U.S.-based governing body.

Mugshot via About.com

This woman was arrested on Sept. 18, 1943.

Mugshot via the New York Daily News

Mugshot via About.com

Mugshot via About.com

