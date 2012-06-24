17 Hauntingly Beautiful Historical Mugshots

Photo: American Memory/Library of Congress
Mugshots are a great way to get a feel for the country’s mood at any given time.Flower children gave their police photographers the peace sign, while Prohibition-era gangsters glared down the law.
From a kid who can’t be older than 13 giving the police the evil eye to three Chicago anarchists, we tracked down the most evocative mugshots in history.
Samuel Fielden, Michael Schwab, and Oscar Neebe were convicted of anarchy in the Haymarket Riot after a labour demonstration in Chicago. They were imprisoned around 1889 at the state prison in Joliet, Ill.
Al Capone was one of Chicago's most notorious gangsters. He solidified his reputation as the ruthless head of the Chicago Outfit with the St. Valentine's Day Massacre in 1929, when his men gunned down seven rivals.
Catherine O'Neill was arrested in 1906. Her mugshot came from the Detective Bureau of the New York City Police Department.
Frank Costello gained control of the Luciano crime family in 1936 after arrests for gun running, assault, and other charges.
Nellie McCarthy was identified as a crook from Chicago. The photo was taken by a Chicago Daily News photographer in 1910.
Carlo Gambino began working his way up the Mob hierarchy in 1921 at the tender age of 19. His hard work paid off when he gained control of the Gambino family in 1957 and became known as the 'Boss of Bosses.'
Jane Fonda was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 2, 1970 for allegedly trying to smuggle pills through the local airport.
Anton Wood, known as Kid Wallace, was an inmate in Canon City, Colo. State Penitentiary between 1870 and 1880.
Janis Joplin was arrested in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 17, 1969 after she allegedly yelled obscenities at police during a concert. She was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Meyer Lansky, born in 1902 as Majer Suchowlinski, was known as the Godfather of Godfathers. He and Charles Luciano developed The Commission, the Mafia's U.S.-based governing body.
