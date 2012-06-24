17 Hauntingly Beautiful Historical Mugshots

Anton Wood, aka Kid Wallace

Photo: American Memory/Library of Congress

Mugshots are a great way to get a feel for the country’s mood at any given time.Flower children gave their police photographers the peace sign, while Prohibition-era gangsters glared down the law.



From a kid who can’t be older than 13 giving the police the evil eye to three Chicago anarchists, we tracked down the most evocative mugshots in history.

