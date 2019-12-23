This tiny home was created from a vintage converted Airstream trailer and is named 'Loretta'

Brittany Chang
Timeless Travel Trailers

Timeless Travel Trailers converted an Airstream Motorhome into an urban and luxurious tiny home on wheels, proving that tiny homes on wheels don’t always have to look cramped.

The trailer – named “Loretta” – was designed for a New York family of six that lives “a hustle and bustle lifestyle 24/7” but wanted a getaway that still resembled their city home.

The interior was designed to be “simple and fresh,” according to Timeless Travel Trailers. Like many typical non-moving apartments, Loretta includes enough room to sleep and seat the entire family, as well as multiple entertainment systems.

The Colorado-based maker claims to be the “largest and most experienced custom builders in North America” and has worked on conversions for companies such as Bonobos and Deep Eddy Vodka. It also has pre-converted trailers for sale and for rental available on its website.

Take a look inside Loretta, the city getaway:

Loretta was built on a 1989 Excella Motorhome.

Timeless Travel Trailers

It is 37 feet long…

Timeless Travel Trailers

…and filled with a “modern and minimal aesthetic,” according to its maker.

Timeless Travel Trailers

The interior colour scheme is grey, blue, yellow, and white.

Timeless Travel Trailers

Its aluminium interior skin contrasts the faux-oak floors.

Timeless Travel Trailers

The marble veneer waterfall countertops add to the trailer’s luxurious appearance.

Timeless Travel Trailers

It also has ample seating in the galley, dinette, bar, and bathroom.

Timeless Travel Trailers

There are three sofas, two of which can convert into full-sized beds.

Timeless Travel Trailers

The bar comes with a wine chiller…

Timeless Travel Trailers

…and a hidden liquor storage unit that can lift up from the bar-top.

Timeless Travel Trailers

The dinette consists of a solid white oak table top and additional side tables so the family can dine together.

Timeless Travel Trailers

The shower includes a stainless steel shower pan and a duckboard.

Timeless Travel Trailers

Loretta also includes amenities such as a home theatre set-up: a pop-up projection screen and projector.

Timeless Travel Trailers

Audio is provided by a Sonos stereo system.

Timeless Travel Trailers

For non-projection viewing, there’s a 32-inch television with Apple TV by the kitchen.

Timeless Travel Trailers

The kitchen includes a microwave, induction cooktop, and a refrigerator-freezer compartment.

Timeless Travel Trailers

Loretta also has safety features, such as a security system and back-up cameras.

Timeless Travel Trailers

