Vintage colour Pictures Of The Moon

It’s been a headline-making past couple of months for NASA.The nation rejoiced when the space agency’s $2.5-billion Curiosity rover successfully landed on Mars; mourned when Neil Armstong, the first man to walk on the moon, passed away; and celebrated the close of the Space Shuttle era when the final orbiter in NASA’s fleet, endeavour, arrived in Los Angeles last Friday.  

Brain Picking’s Maria Popova recently untapped some incredible images from the San Diego Air & Space Museum Archives, all in public domain, that recap NASA’s history.  

There are more than 1,000 images in the Space-Related set, but we thought these vintage pictures of the Moon from various Apollo missions were something to behold. 

A 58-mile-wide crater, called Daedalus, photographed by the crew of Apollo 11 as they circled the Moon in 1969.

A view of the lunar surface from the Apollo 17 mission.

Astronaut Eugene A. Cernan from Apollo 17 stands near an over-hanging rock.

The Apollo 16 Lunar Module shadow can be seen in this photo.

Apollo 16 lunar module pilot Charles M. Duke Jr. is shown collecting soil samples.

Astronaut John W. Young, commander of the Apollo 16, salutes the American flag on April 21, 1972.

A beautiful moon shot from the Apollo 17 mission.

A view of the Apollo 11 Command Service Module.

Astronaut Charles M. Duke Jr. stands next to the Apollo 16 Lunar Roving Vehicle.

