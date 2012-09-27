Vintage colour Pictures Of The Moon

Photo: San Diego Air and Space Museum Archive

It’s been a headline-making past couple of months for NASA.The nation rejoiced when the space agency’s $2.5-billion Curiosity rover successfully landed on Mars; mourned when Neil Armstong, the first man to walk on the moon, passed away; and celebrated the close of the Space Shuttle era when the final orbiter in NASA’s fleet, endeavour, arrived in Los Angeles last Friday.



Brain Picking’s Maria Popova recently untapped some incredible images from the San Diego Air & Space Museum Archives, all in public domain, that recap NASA’s history.

There are more than 1,000 images in the Space-Related set, but we thought these vintage pictures of the Moon from various Apollo missions were something to behold.

