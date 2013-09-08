40 Stunning Photos That Show You What College Football Was Like 100 Years Ago

Along with baseball, college football is America’s most historic sport.

A century ago, the football powerhouses of eastern universities were some of the biggest teams in American sports.

The Library of Congress has a massive cache of football photos from the 1910s. We collected the most stunning portraits and action shots to get a feel for what the game was like 100 years ago.

It was … different.

