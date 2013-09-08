40 Stunning Photos That Show You What College Football Was Like 100 Years Ago

Along with baseball, college football is America’s most historic sport.
A century ago, the football powerhouses of eastern universities were some of the biggest teams in American sports.
The Library of Congress has a massive cache of football photos from the 1910s. We collected the most stunning portraits and action shots to get a feel for what the game was like 100 years ago.
It was … different.
Vintage Photos Of Stadiums That No Longer Exist >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.