BABIES, PUPPIES AND SANTA: These Vintage Cigarette Spokespeople Are Grotesque

Mallory Russell

For the first half of the 20th century, tobacco advertising was virtually unregulated. In that environment, companies used cigarette spokespeople that are laughable to modern audiences. Even doctors and babies sold cigarettes.Early 20th century tobacco ads, for example, claimed that cigarettes were a cure-all product that could help smokers lose weight and ease the symptoms of asthma. 

In the 1960s consumers became more aware that smoking leads to cancer, and in 1965 legislation passed that mandated that cigarette packs and advertisements have warnings. 

The government would continue to crack down on tobacco for the rest of the century, especially after another famous spokesman — Joe Camel — became appealing to kids.

Tobacco companies looked for Olympic athletes to promote their products. The claim that Camels relieved fatigue and renewed energy were found deceptive in 1939.

Marlboro used babies to communicate the calming nature of its product and to appeal to women.

Phillip Morris compared itself to being a new mother to target women.

No one was out of bounds for big tobacco. Chesterfield used Granny to sell cigarettes ...

...and kids. Nothing is more heartwarming than a kid holding a carton of Chesterfields.

Old Gold used puppies to sell cigarettes.

While Fleetwood claimed that each puff of smoke cleaned itself, like a kitten.

Even future president Ronald Reagan hawked cigarettes. He was a movie actor at the time.

Winston sponsored the Flintstones and made ads that showed Wilma, Fred, Barney, and Betty lighting up.

Many companies showed Santa smoking during the holidays.

