10 Vintage Cereal Boxes That Will Make You Nostalgic For Childhood

After seeing a 4% decline in sales in its flagship U.S. breakfast unit, Kellogg CEO John Bryant said in a call with analysts earlier this month that the company is moving away from cereal toward other options like eggs, toast, peanut butter, and yogurt.

It’s sad news for cereal lovers everywhere, but these 10 nostalgic cereal boxes from the ’70s and earlier will remind us what we love about our favourite childhood breakfast.

Before Cocoa Krispies adopted Fred Flintstone as its spokesperson, the chocolate milk-making cereal was repped by another caveman.

Lucky Charms used to come with only four types of marshmallows — hearts, moons, stars, and clovers — but Lucky the Leprechaun was still the magical mascot.

Before it was known as Honey Smacks, Sugar Smacks cereal went through a number of major changes, from the name to sugar content to the mascot. This creepy-looking clown was found on boxes in the ’50s…

…and the Smackin’ Brothers in the ’60s, before finally being replaced by Dig’em the Honey Smacks frog in the ’70s.

Toucan Sam was a little two-dimensional back in the day, and there was less variety in the colours of loops in your bowl.

You probably know Sugar Pops as Corn Pops today, but the ingredients are basically the same as they are now.

Similar to Froot Loops, Trix was also limited in the colours it originally introduced before adding its beloved grape, lime, wildberry, and watermelon flavours. From round spheres to fun shapes, the cereal went back to spheres in 2006.

Kix is probably the most consistent cereal around, keeping the distinctive ear of corn on the box and the slogan, “kid tested, mother approved.”

Cap’n Crunch has seen over a dozen iterations of his sweet, crunchy cereal. Pamela Low, the cereal’s creator, aimed to capture “want-more-ishness” in making the popular breakfast choice.

Frosted Flakes dropped “Sugar” from its name around 1984, but still relies on Tony the Tiger to advocate for a balanced breakfast. The cereal is now available in a reduced-sugar variety as well.

