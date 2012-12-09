Awesome Old-Timey Photos Show What Boxing Was Like 100 Years Ago

Photo: Courtesy of The Library of Congress

Boxing has fallen a long way over the past 100 years.At one point it was the the country’s national pasttime. Now it’s a disorganized niche sport that’s quickly leaking fans to UFC.



The Library of Congress has a jackpot of boxing photos from the early 1910s that perfectly capture the strangeness and simplistic beauty of the bygone sport.

We’ve been scrolling through them all day, and they’re so, so awesome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.