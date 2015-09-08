Vinomofo is getting into the gourmet meal delivery service

Vinomofo founders Justin Dry (left) and Andre Eikmeier (right) with Nourissh co-founders Amanda Campbell and Scott Julian. Photo: Supplied

Online wine retailer Vinomofo has invested $250,000 in meals delivery business Nourissh, a market which co-founders and joint CEOs Justin Dry and Andre Eikmeier say is exploding overseas and becoming hugely popular in Australia.

The two investors, who started Vinomofo in their garage in 2007, see the delivery meals market as a key area of growth for the future of their business.

“More and more people are ditching the weekly grocery run for top-grade services that deliver fresh, delicious meals ready to go to your door. The prepared meals industry is worth more than $900 million in Australia alone, with huge growth predicated during the next five years,” Dry says.

“Nourissh ties in nicely with our vision — a food delivery service with a point of difference and huge potential for growth. Good food and good wine go naturally together and it’s always been our vision to make them more accessible.”

Nourissh, founded by sports kinesiologist Amanda Campbell, is made up of a team of wellness experts and former Nobu chef David Selex, creating dishes using local and organic ingredients, tapping into the growing “food as medicine” movement.

“The idea for Nourissh started at my private practice Bend Like Bamboo in 2014 — my clients wanted advice about the best foods to compliment their medical treatments,” says Campbell.

For $112 per week, Nourissh will deliver cooked meals to your home. Nourissh has a subscription service available, currently delivering around 60 meals to 50 customers in Melbourne.

Vinomofo’s funding will go towards marketing Nourissh and driving new business, with plans to expand nationally by the end of 2016.

Nourissh isn’t the only Australian business to attempt cooked meal deliveries. Australia’s largest online food and beverage ordering service, Menulog, which sold to American company Just Eat for $855 million earlier this year, delivers hot food/takeaway. There’s also a number of small startups working on similar delivery businesses.

