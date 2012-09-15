Don't Fund Anyone Over 30

Aaron Levie, Box CEO, is 27.

Everyone in the tech industry knows this simple fact: the pace of change is accelerating.Legendary venture capitalist Vinod Khosla said that this is having an interesting affect on the industry.



Khosla, who is 57, was speaking on Thursday at the prestigious Churchill Club event series.

He explained that the older a person gets, the longer it takes to adjust to change. People over 45, he says, are noticeably slower in adopting new tech than, say, teenagers.

Because things keep changing faster, there’s less time to adapt to each change. And that means that suddenly, the quick adapters are the smartest people in the room.

“With all this rapid change, more leadership is coming from much younger people,” Khosla said. “I’m spending more time listening to people under 25 then I ever did before.”

