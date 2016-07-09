And now Vinod Khosla, one of the Valley's most powerful VCs, has been hacked

It looks like powerhouse venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has fallen victim to the hacking pranksters known as OurMine. This is a group that has been embarrassing the tech elite by hacking into their social media accounts and posting messages.

OurMine has cracked into lots of social media accounts such as those belonging to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Spotify founder Daniel Ek, Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, Deadmau5, David Guetta, Channing Tatum, YouTubers Pewdiepie and Markiplier and former Twitter CEOs Dick Costolo and Ev Williams.

So Khosla is in good company.

OurMine calls itself a “security group,” and says it hacks to promote its own security service.

It operates a site where you can pay them to scan your website, personal account, or even entire corporation for security vulnerabilities the group claims. It’s a service that, as you might imagine, is perceived with scepticism in the tech industry.

But the hacks have shown one thing, even people like Mark Zuckerberg will act like flawed human beings when it comes to choosing passwords.

After the group “pwned” his Twitter and Pinterest accounts, we discovered he was using the same password for both, “dadada.”

Khosla did not immediately return a request for comment.

