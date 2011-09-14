Vinod Khosla: "I'm Not A Venture Capitalist, I'm A Venture Assistant"

Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures is a widely respected venture capitalist with investments in companies like GroupMe, Slide, AppNexus, and Jawbone.



He told the TechCrunch Disrupt audience that he doesn’t consider himself a venture capitalist. Instead, he calls himself a venture assistant.

“Everything is a deal to [venture capitalists]. It’s not about building a great company, which is what entrepreneurs need,” he says. “I probably spend more time recruiting for our companies than on any other activity I do.”

