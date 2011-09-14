Vinod Khosla: "I'm Not A Venture Capitalist, I'm A Venture Assistant"

Alyson Shontell
vinod khosla tbi

Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures is a widely respected venture capitalist with investments in companies like GroupMe, Slide, AppNexus, and Jawbone.

He told the TechCrunch Disrupt audience that he doesn’t consider himself a venture capitalist. Instead, he calls himself a venture assistant.

“Everything is a deal to [venture capitalists].  It’s not about building a great company, which is what entrepreneurs need,” he says.  “I probably spend more time recruiting for our companies than on any other activity I do.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.