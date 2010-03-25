Legendary VC Vinod Khosla Covers Also Legendary VC Tim Draper's Daughter With Paint

In a recent appearance on Jesse Draper’s web television show The Valley Girl, Sun cofounder and legendary venture capitalist Vinod Khosla covered Jesse with green paint.



Jesse — daughter of another VC bigshot, Tim Draper — adopts a ditzy persona while interviewing entrepreneurs and other Valley figures on her show. In the middle of an otherwise relatively normal interview, Jesse asks Vinod to paint her green, apparently as an environmental statement.

It’s really, really weird. We love it and had to share! Check it out below, or watch the first part of the interview that sets this up here:



