Sometimes having a whole pizza pie just isn’t enough.

Brooklyn pizzeria Vinnie’s has a solution for that problem: pizza served in a box made out of more pizza.

Written by Sarah Schmalbruch and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.