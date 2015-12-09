Vineyard Vines fans eviscerated the co-founder on Instagram for wearing Crocs

In the last 15 years, the Vineyard Vines clothing label has become a popular brand for customers who seek to embrace a way of life that many would describe as “preppy.” Their items include brightly-coloured ties featuring street signs from Martha’s Vineyard or lacrosse sticks, as well as tote bags customised to show the Greek letters of college sororities.

People might be surprised to find out that Vineyard Vines co-founder Shep Murray is apparently devoted to wearing only one type of footwear: Crocs. When Murray was shown wearing Crocs in pictures posted on the official Vineyard Vines instagram account, commenters were quick to point out the perceived discrepancy between the two brands.

