Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have already become instant Vine celebrities on the campaign trail

This election season looks like it may bring the American people what they’re clamoring for most — a new Vine star.

So far both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have made their way to the 6-second video platform after some internet-savvy folks created entertaining clips out of footage from Snapchat videos and public appearances.

This Vine of Trump (uploaded by CNN!) is seeing a ton of traction this week with over 2 million loops.

Gawker reports on the context: “Jeb Bush or Hillary, or one of these politicians, all controlled by lobbyists and special interests — and donors, people like me from previous months — total control. Bing bing, bong bong bong, bing bing. You know what that is, right?”





Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has become her own meme.

From Motherboard:

In one of the many half-hearted political attempts to engage with &millennials;,Hillary Clinton shared a Snapchat back in July where she held the phone way too close to her face to let her audience know she was “just chillin’…in Cedar Rapids.”

Someone was able to snag that video and upload it to Vine, allowing others the opportunity to use it (or rip its audio) in countless ways.

Uploaded on July 18, the above Vine has over 17 million loops. Now other Vines are popping up everywhere, Motherboard reports, l

ike this one, which mashes Blink182’s song, “I Miss You,” with the Cedar Rapids Vine.

“Where are you?” Blink182 sings.

“I’m just chillin, in Cedar Rapids!” Clinton replies.

Then there are these kids, who didn’t use any editing effects for their video. They just really like saying “Chillary Clinton.”





As it is with the race to the oval office, it is too early to tell which presidential hopeful will end up being the next big Vine celebrity. We’ll keep you posted.

