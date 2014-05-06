MAPS: Here Are The Countries That Love American Booze

Wine and beer are wonderful things, and America makes and drinks a huge amount of both. But we also send a good amount of our favourite beverages overseas.

Vinepair, a blog dedicated to making wine more accessible to a growing audience, put together a couple of maps showing who imported the most American beer and wine in 2013.

Here’s their beer export map, with more info available in Vinepair’s post on the map here:

According to Vinepair, the U.S. exported beer to 107 countries in 2013. Our North American neighbours dominate the list, with Mexico importing over 40 million gallons, and Canada drinking over 23 million gallons of American beer.

Here’s their map for wine exports, with more info available on Vinepair here:

According to Vinepair, the U.S. sent wine to 125 countries. The UK loves American wine, importing over twice as much as any other country.

