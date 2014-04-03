This Animated Map Shows America's Growing Thirst For Wine Over The Last Twenty Years

Wine has enjoyed a renaissance in the U.S. in the last twenty years. Wine consumption varies from state to state, but across America, wine drinking has become more popular over the last two decades.

Vinepair, a blog dedicated to discussing and popularizing wine, made an animated map beautifully illustrating wine’s increasing popularity since 1994.

Here’s a larger version of the key:

Vinepair points out in their article showcasing the map that the growth in per capita wine consumption is a widespread phenomenon:

Up here in the Northeast we’ve always been liberal with our wine drinking (and by Northeast we include Florida, our warm weather colony). The same goes for the wine producing states on the West Coast. What we find interesting is that the long, steady increase in American wine consumption isn’t a story of the same-old-people just drinking more wine. Rather it’s more people in more states drinking more wine.

For more, check out Vinepair’s discussion of the map.

