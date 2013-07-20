The Most Common Types Of Videos You See On Vine These Days

What is this guy doing on Vine?

Twitter’s video app Vine has only been around for a few months, but it’s still become h



So popular, in fact, that we’re starting to see a few common memes emerge. And thanks to Vine’s new feature that lets you share anyone’s public video, we’re getting an even better idea at how people are using the app.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular memes on Vine and Instagram video.

Making your pet ‘twerk’.

More twerking pets. This is seriously becoming a popular thing on Vine.

Also, twerking in general.

Dubbing over a movie or TV show.

Moving people around with a finger (You’ll find videos like this all over Vine.)

Lip syncing.

More lip syncing…

Dogs.

Seriously, there are a lot of dogs on Vine.

Kids doing cute things.

Clever camera tricks.

Selfies.

Sharing whatever you’re watching on TV.

Humblebrags (That is, showing off to the world that you’re doing something really fun and awesome).

