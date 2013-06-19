Twitter's Vine Teases New Features Ahead Of Instagram's Imminent Video Launch

Multiple outlets are reporting that Facebook is holding an event this Thursday to announce new video features for its Instagram app. The features are said to compete directly with Twitter’s Vine video app.



Instead of standing aside and doing nothing, Twitter’s Vine just published a blog post teasing new features.

The app says that, over the next few weeks, it will be introducing “exciting new parts of Vine. As always, we’ll share details on updates as we release them.”

The rest of the post reads:

Since launching Vine less than five months ago, we’ve watched the most incredible community sprout up, and we’ve been inspired every moment along the way. The posts we share — new memories, silly selfies and works of art we never considered — let us give the world a glimpse into our lives and passions. They bring us closer together in an entirely new way.

AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher points out that Twitter has a few tricks up its sleeve to keep users with its popular Vine video app. Swisher says Instagram will have a long way to go if it wants to catch up to Vine. Vine now has 13 million users and is available on both iPhone and Android. “The new features are presumably to keep clear of Instagram’s splash in the pool.”

If Facebook’s track record proves true, then Vine has nothing to worry about. But keep in mind, this is the first time that Facebook has held an event touting new things coming to Instagram. We’re sure the social network is planning something big.

Here’s a video Vine posted to thank its users:

