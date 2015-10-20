The most popular female Vine star just got to meet Michelle Obama

On Monday, Michelle Obama invited a group of Vine stars to help her kick off a new campaign, and top female Viner Lele Pons has the selfie-filled, six-second video to prove it.

Obama was kicking off the “Better Make Room‘” campaign, the newest part of her “Reach Higher Initiative,” which promotes education by offering information about college options and financial aid.

Among her guests was the top female Vine star in the world, Lele Pons, who has 9.7 million followers on the platform. Pons was also joined by popular Viners like Jérôme Jarre, Andrew Bachelor a.k.a. KingBach, Us the Duo, Chris Melberger and Amymarie Gaertner.

Of course, in between discussing the day’s important topic, the group managed to squeeze in a few selfies with the First Lady, which Pons turned into a Vine.

Here’s the Vine, appropriately underscored by Fifth Harmony’s “Bo$$US,” which includes a chorus about FLOTUS.





If the Vine’s popularity is any indication, it looks like Better Make Room is off to a great start. Pons’ Vine has already been looped over a million time just two hours after being posted on Monday afternoon.

