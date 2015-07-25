A Vine star dressed in disguise was mobbed at VidCon when teen girls figured out who he was

Twitter/@TheMattEspinosa Matt Espinosa attended VidCon in disguise, and fooled no one.

Vine star Matt Espinosa, who’s amassed 5.7 million followers on the six-second video app, narrowly escaped a swarm of teen girls at VidCon on Friday.

At YouTube’s annual convention, fans get the chance to meet their favourite internet stars.

In Beatlemania-like fashion, it’s rather challenging for a YouTuber to make it across the showroom floor without being mobbed by screaming girls — begging for selfies, autographs, and hugs.

Espinosa, who turned 18 this month, tweeted Thursday that his uncle would be at VidCon.

yo why’d my uncle just texted me and said “yo u hittin vidcon? I’ll see u there tomorrow!” …………bruh

— Matthew Espinosa (@TheMattEspinosa) July 24, 2015

Later on Thursday, he linked to a tweet from a new account, supposedly belonging to his uncle, called “Papa Squat.”

Papa Squat, who in his photo wears a grey afro-style wig, round glasses, and a mustache that could be spotted as a fake from a mile away, announced that Espinosa would not be in attendance at VidCon. “I CAN SO THATS ALL THAT MATTERS RIGHT,” he tweeted.

A handful of Espinosa’s fans, sadly, fell for the ploy.

@PAPASQUATOG YOU GUYS LOOK SO MUCH ALIKE :)))))

— haley / pcd :( (@haleylg16) July 24, 2015

@PAPASQUATOG is this real

— maddy// OTRA INDY (@akridgesriptide) July 24, 2015

But Espinosa’s fans were on the look-out, nonetheless. When the star was finally spotted, in costume as Papa Squat, walking across the showroom floor, they descended into madness.

Here’s the scene. His grey afro is barely visible, floating above heads at the front of the crowd.

The girls’ shrieks were eardrum-piercing. Espinosa’s large male security guards flanked him and escorted him outside through a locked door.

The girls pressed themselves against the glass, watching their idol disappear from their grasp. Still, it was worth it for a glimpse.