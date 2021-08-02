Ex-Vine star Hayes Grier believed to have caused ‘brain damage’ and ‘hearing loss’ in assault victim, according to police warrants

According to arrest warrants obtained by Insider, ex-Vine star Hayes Grier assaulted William Markoff and stole his phone. Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage

According to arrest warrants obtained by Insider, ex-Vine star Hayes Grier is believed to have assaulted someone.

Grier was accused of taking someone’s phone and conspiring with Luke Foushee, another star.

On Friday, Grier was arrested and hit with three felony charges.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ex-Vine star and “Dancing in the Stars” contestant Hayes Grier is believed to have assaulted someone, inflicting brain damage and head bleeding among other injuries, according to Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, arrest warrants obtained by Insider.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest records show the 21-year-old was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, under three charges – common law robbery, felony conspiracy, and assault that inflicts serious bodily injury – at 4:17 p.m. on Friday with a $US17,500 ($AU23,836) bond. Grier, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment, was released at midnight, records show.

According to the arrest warrants, which list Grier’s home as in Encino, California, a magistrate found probable cause that Grier assaulted a man and gave him a “broken left orbital bone, brain damage, bruised ribs, bleeding from the back of the head, swelling behind left ears, [and] loss of hearing in the left ear.”

A post shared by Hayes (@hayesgrier)

The warrants also allege that Grier stole the victim’s iPhone SE, which is allegedly worth $US1,200 ($AU1,634), and that Grier conspired to commit the felony with Luke Foushee, a fellow former Vine micro-influencer, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The warrants report that the incidents occurred on July 26. Details surrounding the alleged incident remain unclear.

Grier, who has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram, 880,000 on YouTube, and 520,000 on TikTok, is a social media influencer known for posting vlog-style videos with friends and comedy skits. He initially blew up on the now-defunct video app Vine in 2013.

At 15 years old in 2015, he became the youngest male to participate in ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” partnering with “Mamma Mia!” actress Emma Slater on the show’s 21st season. He finished in eighth place.

Grier’s older brother, Will Grier, is the backup quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Hayes was due in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Hayes’ social media accounts have been inactive since he shared an Instagram post with the caption “SeaWorld Sucks” on Thursday.

To read more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital-culture coverage here.