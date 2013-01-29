Vine No Longer Listed In 'Editor's Choice' Section In App Store On iPhone

Photo: Screenshot

Twitter’s video-sharing app Vine is no longer listed in the “Editor’s Choice” section in the App Store on iPhone. The app had a featured spot as recently as this morning.This follows news that Vine accidentally featured a pornographic video to all users this morning. Twitter said in a statement that the pornographic video was featured due to user error.



As of this writing, Vine is still available for download.

According to Apple’s developer guidelines, apps “that contain user generated content that is frequently pornographic” are not allowed in the App Store.

There is a lot of user-generated pornographic content on Vine and you can easily find it by searching through hashtags such as “#sex” or “#porn.”

Vine launched last week to a lot of fanfare from the tech press. The app lets you share short, six-second videos with your friends.

Apple declined to comment.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Twitter.

In the meantime, learn how to use Vine below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.