Vine Is The Fastest-Growing App Of 2013

This year, Twitter-owned

Vine grew a whopping 403%between the first and third quarters of 2013 according to Mashable, Statista and GlobalWebIndex.

(Growth was measured in terms of new users.)

That makes the video app the fastest-growing app of the year; it now has more than 40 million users.

Flickr and Instagram were the next fastest-growing apps in 2013 with 146% and 130% growth, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 fastest growing apps were WhatsApp, Facebook, Skype, YouTube, Twitter, Foursquare and Facebok Messenger.

Somehow, King’s Candy Crush and its 135 million users are missing from the lineup.

