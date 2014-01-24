Twitter's Really Cool Video App Vine Is A Year Old: Here Are Two Of The Best Vines Ever

A year ago Twitter launched a video sharing app called Vine. It lets you take a six-second video and post it on Twitter and Facebook.

It’s a really fun app.

To celebrate its birthday, Vine posted some of the best, most memorable Vines. We’ve pulled two out for you: The “I want to be famous” Vine and President Obama’s message for SFBatkid.

Seriously, this has got to be one of the cutest Vines ever:





And the story behind SFBatkid is about leukemia patient Miles Scott, a 5-year-old who always wanted to be Batkid. Thousands of volunteers, TV crews, and President Obama teamed up with San Francisco’s Make-A-Wish foundation to make the child’s dream come true. After Miles saved the city, the President sent him this Vine:





Here’s a tweet of Miles Scott in action:

