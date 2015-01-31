Vine Introduces Vine Kids, A New Version Of The Vine App Stocked With Child-friendly Content

Vine Vine Kids is filled with vines made just for children

Vine has introduced a new version of their app just for kids.

The company realised its adult-focused app had become a runaway success among the elementary school set and decided to build a standalone app specifically made for children.

Vine Kids is pre-populated with age appropriate vines featuring animated characters. Kids can swipe left or right to view more Vines or tap the screen to hear quirky sounds.

Kids aren’t able to create their own vines, for that they will still have to use the regular Vine app.

The company also won’t reveal who creates the kid friendly vines. “How they get there is magic. :)” a company spokesperson says. Kid friendly vines created in the main app cannot be cross posted on Vine Kids.

The app was born out of an office conversation at Vine’s headquarters in January during the company’s hack week. An employee was talking about how much his two-year-old daughter enjoyed Vine and how badly he wished there was a separate app filled with just kid-friendly content.

Two fellow employees teamed up to build a prototype and the rest is history.

Vine Kids is available on iOS.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.