There's A New, Genius Way People Are Using Vine -- And It's Super Addictive

Sometimes, after I’ve scrolled through Twitter and Instagram and even Facebook, I’ll check in with Vine, click through a few categories, and kill some time.

Last night, I came across this guy’s Vine profile, where he came up with a genius way to keep people watching his Vines on loop after loop after loop.

The Vine is called “Help Drake Get His Smile Back,” and it’s basically a game. Drake’s smile flashes across the screen and you can click the Vine to pause it in an attempt to line the moving mouth up with Drake’s face.

Try it.

See? it’s addicting.

The Vine currently has over 8 million loops, and Drake even revined it himself.

