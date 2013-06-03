Twitter's Popular Video App Vine Is Now On Android

Twitter released an Android version of its video-sharing app Vine today.
The app hasn’t hit the Google Play app store yet, but we’ll give you a direct download link as soon as we get one.
Vine lets you edit together six-second video clips and share them in a feed with your friends. The app has consistently been one of the most-downloaded apps on iPhone since it launched late last year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.