Twitter's Popular Video App Vine Is Now On Android

Screenshot from one of the best Vine videos ever made.

Twitter released an Android version of its video-sharing app Vine today.



The app hasn’t hit the Google Play app store yet, but we’ll give you a direct download link as soon as we get one.

Vine lets you edit together six-second video clips and share them in a feed with your friends. The app has consistently been one of the most-downloaded apps on iPhone since it launched late last year.

