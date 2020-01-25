The co-creator of Vine is back with a new viral video app to take on TikTok, and you can download it now

Screenshot/Byte The creators of Vine just launched a new app, Byte.

The co-creator of Vine has launched a new viral video app called Byte to take on TikTok.

“Today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them,” the company announced in a tweet on Friday.

The six-second video format closely resembles Vine, which was bought by Twitter before it was eventually shut down in 2017.

Byte is now available for download on iOS and Android devices.

“Dear friends, today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them. it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it will resonate with people who feel something’s been missing,” the company said in a tweet.

Byte’s format will apparently closely mimic the six-second video uploads made popular by Vine, which Twitter acquired in 2012 before eventually shutting it down in 2017. The legacy of Vine lasts even today: The app made huge stars out of then-unknowns like brothers Logan and Jake Paul.

Byte also plans to roll out a pilot version of a partner program that will pay creators.

“Byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both. stay tuned for more info,” the tweet said.

Byte, which has been beta testing mode for the last year, enters the viral video app market at a time when TikTok is growing rapidly. Whether this second attempt at the Vine format will lure users and creators away from the incredibly successful TikTok – which is, itself, creating a new class of superstar – remains to be seen.

