Twitter laid off the last cofounder of Vine

Twitter Vine cofounder Rus Yusopov

The last of Vine’s three cofounders is officially out at Twitter.

The company let got of Vine cofounder Rus Yusopov, along with 300+ other employees, as part of the restructuring plan announced on Tuesday.

Buzzfeed broke the news, which a company spokesperson confirmed.

Vine was acquired by Twitter in 2012 before its three cofounders — Colin Kroll, Dom Hoffman and, of course, Yusopov — officially launched the social video platform.

Three years after the purchase, Vine has proven its worth. The app, which allows users to create looping six-second videos that can be shared, liked, or commented on, attracts around 200 million active monthly users, according to DMR.

Hoffman left his role at Twitter in January of 2014 and Kroll followed in April. With Yusopov gone, so are the last remnants of the original Vine team.

NOW WATCH: The full story of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is much more awesome than you realise



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.