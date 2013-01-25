Twitter Has A Really Cool New Video App For iPhone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Twitter launched a new video-sharing app called Vine on the iPhone today.Vine was one of Twitter CEO Dick Costolo’s biggest purchases last year, so everyone was excited to see what would become of it.
Vine lets you take very short three-segment videos, stitch them together, and share on Twitter or Facebook. It also acts as its own social network, letting you view your friends’ videos in a news feed within the app.
And yes, it feels a lot like the elusive “Instagram for video” that other companies like Cinemagram have been trying to nail for a long time now.
You can download Vine for free on iPhone. Twitter says Vine will be coming to other platforms soon. Check out our walkthrough of the app in the gallery below to see how it works.
We already have Twitter integrated with our iPhone, so we just need to allow Vine access to the account. If you don't have Twitter integrated with your iPhone, you can just sign in with your Twitter user name and password.
Vine needs to know your location so you can tag venues with your posts. The app uses Foursquare data to figure out where you are.
We searched our iPhone's address book, but no one there was using Vine yet. Let's tap the bird icon to see if any Twitter friends have joined.
It looks like Wired's Mat Honan has a Vine account. Tap the button next to a person's name to follow him or her.
Vine is a bit different than normal video apps. You take each video in three different segments by holding your finger down on the screen between each one.
We'll share on Vine, Twitter, and Facebook. We couldn't add a location here because Foursquare is having problems today.
Holding hands at Tilden park vine.co/v/biTaEEwdq2n?1
-- James Buckhouse (@buckhouse) January 24, 2013
